Pets

You’ll Want to Adopt All These Adorable Pets This Weekend

On Saturday's Clear the Shelters event, local animal shelters will waive their adoption fees.
Written by | Published on
You’ll Want to Adopt All These Adorable Pets This Weekend
Bring home pets like Minnow this weekend without an adoption fee. All photographs by Mimi Montgomery.

Does your house need a puppy? What about a cat? A lively dog named Scooby Doo? Or a guinea pig called Oreo?

Any of these (or all! No judgment here) could be yours. Saturday, the Humane Rescue Alliance and NBC4 are partnering for Clear the Shelters, a day where adoption fees will be waived. You can visit both DC HRA shelter locations, as well as a list of other participating facilities, to pick out your new partner in crime.

Okay, enough talking. Time to give the people what they want—pictures of cute animals! These (and many, many more adorable faces) will be looking for a home come Saturday.

Jet

Age: 2
Gender: Male
Likes: Playing, attention, and investigating the world.

Mal

Age: 13
Gender: Male
Likes: Naps, meowing, and lazy evenings with his people.

Savannah

Age: 2
Gender: Female
Likes: Cuddling in laps, attention, and being playful.

Kimchi

Age: 5
Gender: Female
Likes: Boxes, treats, and giving head butts.

Diva

Age: 3
Gender: Female
Likes: Car rides, attention, and treats.

Kim Possible

Age: 3
Gender: Female
Likes: Wand toys, wet food, and carpet scratchers.

Paisley

Age: 1
Gender: Male
Likes: Laps, hot dogs, and adventures.

Minnow

Age: 4
Gender: Male
Likes: Look out the window, scratchers, and naps.

Duke

Age: 4
Gender: Male
Likes: Tennis balls, long walks, and learning new tricks.

Oreo

Age: 3
Gender: Male
Likes: His igloo and treats.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Assistant Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. She lives in Adams Morgan.

Related Posts

I Found My Birth Mother While I Was Pregnant—and Never Could Have Expected What Happened Next

There’s a Lot More to the Story of the “DC Alligator”

There’s a Lot More to the Story of the “DC Alligator”

How to Be Courteous While Traveling with Your Pet

Wouldn’t it Have Been Cool if Mayor Bowser Had Used DC’s Excellent Family-Leave Policy?

More from Pets

The Humane Rescue Alliance Will Waive All Adoption Fees This Weekend

The Humane Rescue Alliance Will Waive All Adoption Fees This Weekend

I Spent a Day Working With More than 50 Parrots

Five Great Dog Parks in Arlington

Voting Is Now Open for Washingtonian’s Cutest Cat Contest!