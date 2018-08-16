You’ll Want to Adopt All These Adorable Pets This Weekend

Does your house need a puppy? What about a cat? A lively dog named Scooby Doo? Or a guinea pig called Oreo?

Any of these (or all! No judgment here) could be yours. Saturday, the Humane Rescue Alliance and NBC4 are partnering for Clear the Shelters, a day where adoption fees will be waived. You can visit both DC HRA shelter locations, as well as a list of other participating facilities, to pick out your new partner in crime.

Okay, enough talking. Time to give the people what they want—pictures of cute animals! These (and many, many more adorable faces) will be looking for a home come Saturday.

Jet

Age: 2

Gender: Male

Likes: Playing, attention, and investigating the world.

Mal

Age: 13

Gender: Male

Likes: Naps, meowing, and lazy evenings with his people.

Savannah

Age: 2

Gender: Female

Likes: Cuddling in laps, attention, and being playful.

Kimchi

Age: 5

Gender: Female

Likes: Boxes, treats, and giving head butts.

Diva

Age: 3

Gender: Female

Likes: Car rides, attention, and treats.

Kim Possible

Age: 3

Gender: Female

Likes: Wand toys, wet food, and carpet scratchers.

Paisley

Age: 1

Gender: Male

Likes: Laps, hot dogs, and adventures.

Minnow

Age: 4

Gender: Male

Likes: Look out the window, scratchers, and naps.

Duke

Age: 4

Gender: Male

Likes: Tennis balls, long walks, and learning new tricks.

Oreo

Age: 3

Gender: Male

Likes: His igloo and treats.

