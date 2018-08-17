Washingtonian Today: Parade Delayed

Dear readers, you made it. It’s Friday. Give yourself a pat on the back. I want you to have a mojito (or three) for me. (But at least wait until noon, you animals.) Trump’s military parade is postponed; most Metro lines will be delayed this weekend; Paul Manafort’s judge may be picking the worst possible time to make jokes; Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has been invited to appear in front of the House Commerce Committee in early September; Trump is…trolling Omarosa via Twitter? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Friday:

FOOD: Alexandra is highlighting its food scene with Alexandria Restaurant Week. Through August 26.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Exhale the week’s hassles with pay-as-you-can yoga at Kali Yoga Studio in Columbia Heights. Feel good about prioritizing wellness on a Friday evening as well as doing the community some good—all proceeds from the class are donated to a non-profit organization. Visit here to sign up. 3423 14th St., NW, Third Fl.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• If you’re in the mood to spend over $100 to eat out of a can, here’s your chance.

GET BOOGIE AT DYLLAN’S RAW BAR

• We tracked down every single Easter egg at the upcoming Rick and Morty pop up bar. I mean it. Every one.

THEY GOT SOMETHING CALLED A MESEEK

• The National Portrait Gallery is installing a special exhibit in honor of Aretha Franklin.

SHOWING SOME R-E-S-P-E-C-T

• Stop everything you’re doing and use the White Houses’public number the next time you’re at CVS.

WE’RE GONNA BE TIRED OF WINNING.

• Several politicians paid public respects to the late Queen of Soul.

DC MOURNS FRANKLIN’S HUGE HEART

Around town:

Omarosa keeps releasing tapes. And this time donor money and Lara Trump are in the hot seat. (The New York Times)

We’re all living in a Trumpian reality show. (Weekly Standard)

Who is Trump’s military parade even for??? (GQ)

Take a break…

Aretha Frankin’s forever legacy. (New York Times)

News from home:

How many times do I have to remind you? Nominate your crew for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work feature.

Get your questions in now for Ann Limpert’s chat today at 11.

Pre-sale ticket packages for Taste of Georgetown are on sale now.

Brittany Shepherd Staff Writer Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.