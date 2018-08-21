Design & Home

Look Inside My Home: An Eclectic, Memento-Filled Home in Silver Spring

Almost everything in this house is DIY
Written by | Published on
All photographs by Hanna Nakano.

When Hanna Nakano and her husband, Steven, were moving to Washington from Baltimore, they knew children were in their future, so they looked for a home with a big yard and plenty of space for guests. That search brought them to Silver Spring, where they now live with their 17-month-old daughter, Mila, and their 9-year-old Golden Retriever, Mochi.

Hanna, a freelance journalist, and Steven, a Georgetown neurology resident, love a good project. Nearly everything in their house is DIY, says Hanna, including their refinished hardwood floors and floating kitchen shelves, and she tries to get most furniture second-hand.

“I really try to make sure every piece means something to me,” says Hanna. Her shelves are filled with sentimental items, such as a camera she used while working in TV and a ceramic lamp handmade by a friend. “I love items that tell stories.”

Who lives there: Hanna and Steven Nakano, their daughter, Mila, and their Golden Retriever, Mochi
Neighborhood: Silver Spring
Approximate square feet: 2,200
Beds: Four
Baths: Two-and-a-half
Favorite piece of furniture: A vintage Chesterfield sofa. “My best friend, who owns a vintage store in West Virginia, found it at an estate sale under a sheet in the garage. The owner let her have it for $50, and it’s the best gift I’ve ever received!”
Favorite home interior store: Estate sales, thrift stores, Craigslist, and Wayfair.
Favorite DIY: The Ikea dining room chairs. Hanna sanded down the chrome legs and painted them gold, giving a more polished look to the room.
Splurge: Hanna is all about deals, so she rarely splurges. The most expensive item in her house is her $350 dining room sideboard.
Steal: The Lane dining room table, found for $150 on Craigslist.
Design advice: Wait to purchase furniture until you find the perfect piece (Hanna and Steven didn’t have a dining room table until a year after they were married because they couldn’t find the right one). “Large pieces of furniture are meant to stay with you for many years; don’t rush to buy something just because you think you need it.”

Have a house you’d like to be featured in a Look Inside My Home post? Post a picture of your space on Instagram and tag it with #WashMagHome.

