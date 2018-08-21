September 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. You tell it to the judge
5. Injure grievously
9. Like -o nouns in Span.
13. Reacted with disgust
19. Pupil’s neighbor
20. Early Google rival
22. A random person
23. She was Beatrice Ocean in the original Ocean’s 11 (born September 30, 1931)
25. “Jack be ___ . . .”
26. Hissy fits
27. ___ days (now)
28. What makes an Aeolian harp play
30. Affirmative reply
31. One of the Friends friends
33. She won Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open in 1997 (born September 30, 1980)
37. They’re thrown at a Renaissance fair
38. Walks (through)
41. Former
42. National language of Pakistan
43. Data storage units, for short
44. Hot spots
48. “Chances Are” singer (born September 30, 1935)
54. Nudged with a stick
56. Shaded area
57. Poles and Czechs, e.g.
58. Manipulating type
60. Give three stars on Yelp, say
61. Anchored
63. Johnson who directed 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi
64. Org. cofounded by W.E.B. Du Bois
66. PTA member, often
67. Best Actress winner for La Vie en Rose (born September 30, 1975)
71. Figure at O’s games
74. Gave out cards
75. Jolly Roger’s place
76. Angelique beat her in the 2018 Wimbledon final
80. Easy victory
82. Too long
83. Virus discussed in 1994’s The Hot Zone
85. Maximum
86. “Sorry, wish I could help”
88. Breakfast at Tiffany’s author (born September 30, 1924)
90. ___ pad (Staples purchase)
91. Pigeon’s pronouncements
93. Have down cold
94. Elle competitor
97. Minor adjustment
99. Maker of Aspire laptops
103. Lead singer of Phish (born September 30, 1964)
107. European nation, to its citizens
109. ___ Air (town northeast of Baltimore)
110. Earth
111. Stop taking customers
114. In mild trouble with the teacher
115. All lined up
118. What you might call the six theme entries, considering their birthdays?
121. Get out, as a batter
122. Some church services
123. Circular celebration
124. Like the main pool, vis-à-vis the kiddie pool
125. Show to a restaurant table
126. “Fine, we’ll do it your way”
127. Prince Harry went to school there
Down
1. Screen stuff
2. Eurythmics lead singer Annie
3. Power source
4. They way things stand
5. Magazine with a foldable back cover
6. Dismounted
7. Yearning
8. “You and what army?”
9. Coal-region worker
10. Animal related to the zebra
11. Putting away for later use
12. Dingoes and timber wolves, e.g.
13. Hunger striker of early 1943
14. Defiant DiFranco
15. 202strong, e.g.
16. Aim high
17. Zhou ___
18. Judges
21. Traveling needs, at times
24. Key without its “ape”
29. Michael Taylor is one, briefly
32. Cattywampus
34. Body parts that wiggle
35. Reply to “How’s it going?”
36. Less than once
39. Annapolis big shots, for short
40. What someone with two hats plays
42. E-mail program box
43. “Koala bear” and “peanut,” for example
45. Food in red wax
46. The Warsaw Pact’s old rival
47. Originate (from)
48. Scone spread
49. Gold, in Guadalajara
50. Veep channel
51. Comic Macdonald
52. Renders imperfect
53. Rooftop unit, briefly
54. Bell’s sound
55. Aquatic killers
58. Alternative to Ambien
59. There’s a great one in Utah
62. Feeling of doom
65. Future attorney’s major
68. Untrustworthy character
69. Perfume since the 1930s
70. What melting icicles do
71. Coffee dispensers
72. No longer worth discussing
73. Dark red shade
77. Sensitive and introspective
78. Minor complaint to “pick”
79. Noshed on
81. Like ranch dressing
84. Editor Wintour
87. The Big Easy
88. One-third of a 1970 war-movie title
89. Word after Cherry or Vanilla
91. High-school functions?
92. Opposite of “predecease”
95. True or false, on some quizzes
96. He met one time with Nixon
97. Loses a pinball ball
98. Celebratory shout
99. Cochise or Geronimo, e.g.
100. Dealership area
101. Racing video game
102. Brand of sunglasses
103. Ford in a Beach Boys song
104. Tom’s Jerry Maguire costar
105. Make thrilled
106. Feature of most fabric softeners
108. Pigpen
112. Lack sufficient buoyancy
113. Therefore
116. Tear
117. Mine find
119. Its last letter stands for “Arts”
120. “You’re bad!”