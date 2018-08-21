September 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. You tell it to the judge

5. Injure grievously

9. Like -o nouns in Span.

13. Reacted with disgust

19. Pupil’s neighbor

20. Early Google rival

22. A random person

23. She was Beatrice Ocean in the original Ocean’s 11 (born September 30, 1931)

25. “Jack be ___ . . .”

26. Hissy fits

27. ___ days (now)

28. What makes an Aeolian harp play

30. Affirmative reply

31. One of the Friends friends

33. She won Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open in 1997 (born September 30, 1980)

37. They’re thrown at a Renaissance fair

38. Walks (through)

41. Former

42. National language of Pakistan

43. Data storage units, for short

44. Hot spots

48. “Chances Are” singer (born September 30, 1935)

54. Nudged with a stick

56. Shaded area

57. Poles and Czechs, e.g.

58. Manipulating type

60. Give three stars on Yelp, say

61. Anchored

63. Johnson who directed 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi

64. Org. cofounded by W.E.B. Du Bois

66. PTA member, often

67. Best Actress winner for La Vie en Rose (born September 30, 1975)

71. Figure at O’s games

74. Gave out cards

75. Jolly Roger’s place

76. Angelique beat her in the 2018 Wimbledon final

80. Easy victory

82. Too long

83. Virus discussed in 1994’s The Hot Zone

85. Maximum

86. “Sorry, wish I could help”

88. Breakfast at Tiffany’s author (born September 30, 1924)

90. ___ pad (Staples purchase)

91. Pigeon’s pronouncements

93. Have down cold

94. Elle competitor

97. Minor adjustment

99. Maker of Aspire laptops

103. Lead singer of Phish (born September 30, 1964)

107. European nation, to its citizens

109. ___ Air (town northeast of Baltimore)

110. Earth

111. Stop taking customers

114. In mild trouble with the teacher

115. All lined up

118. What you might call the six theme entries, considering their birthdays?

121. Get out, as a batter

122. Some church services

123. Circular celebration

124. Like the main pool, vis-à-vis the kiddie pool

125. Show to a restaurant table

126. “Fine, we’ll do it your way”

127. Prince Harry went to school there

Down

1. Screen stuff

2. Eurythmics lead singer Annie

3. Power source

4. They way things stand

5. Magazine with a foldable back cover

6. Dismounted

7. Yearning

8. “You and what army?”

9. Coal-region worker

10. Animal related to the zebra

11. Putting away for later use

12. Dingoes and timber wolves, e.g.

13. Hunger striker of early 1943

14. Defiant DiFranco

15. 202strong, e.g.

16. Aim high

17. Zhou ___

18. Judges

21. Traveling needs, at times

24. Key without its “ape”

29. Michael Taylor is one, briefly

32. Cattywampus

34. Body parts that wiggle

35. Reply to “How’s it going?”

36. Less than once

39. Annapolis big shots, for short

40. What someone with two hats plays

42. E-mail program box

43. “Koala bear” and “peanut,” for example

45. Food in red wax

46. The Warsaw Pact’s old rival

47. Originate (from)

48. Scone spread

49. Gold, in Guadalajara

50. Veep channel

51. Comic Macdonald

52. Renders imperfect

53. Rooftop unit, briefly

54. Bell’s sound

55. Aquatic killers

58. Alternative to Ambien

59. There’s a great one in Utah

62. Feeling of doom

65. Future attorney’s major

68. Untrustworthy character

69. Perfume since the 1930s

70. What melting icicles do

71. Coffee dispensers

72. No longer worth discussing

73. Dark red shade

77. Sensitive and introspective

78. Minor complaint to “pick”

79. Noshed on

81. Like ranch dressing

84. Editor Wintour

87. The Big Easy

88. One-third of a 1970 war-movie title

89. Word after Cherry or Vanilla

91. High-school functions?

92. Opposite of “predecease”

95. True or false, on some quizzes

96. He met one time with Nixon

97. Loses a pinball ball

98. Celebratory shout

99. Cochise or Geronimo, e.g.

100. Dealership area

101. Racing video game

102. Brand of sunglasses

103. Ford in a Beach Boys song

104. Tom’s Jerry Maguire costar

105. Make thrilled

106. Feature of most fabric softeners

108. Pigpen

112. Lack sufficient buoyancy

113. Therefore

116. Tear

117. Mine find

119. Its last letter stands for “Arts”

120. “You’re bad!”