Weddings

For These College Sweethearts, A Real-Life Big Fat Greek Wedding

Nick Poulos wed Nora Tocheny in May of 2017.
Written by | Published on
For These College Sweethearts, A Real-Life Big Fat Greek Wedding
All photography courtesy of Alisandra Photography.

Nora Tocheny and Nick Poulos didn’t walk into their introductory biology class at the University of Richmond expecting much more than problem sets and, hopefully, a competent lab partner. But then Nora, a biology major from Connecticut, said hi to Nick, #20 on the baseball team. She was impressed with how he balanced Division I athletics with pre-med aspirations; he thought she was gorgeous and composed. One month later, Nick chose his seat in lab so he’d be paired with Nora, and five years later, the two lab partners became life partners in a Virginia ceremony that incorporated family traditions and, of course, lots of dancing.

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson5
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson6

The couple’s first event was a winter visit to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens in Richmond, the fauna and flora decked out and dazzling in lights for the holidays.

Fast-forward to spring 2016, and Nora had a feeling a proposal was in the works, so she planned a last wild weekend out in DC with her best friend. The next weekend, five minutes into a visit to Nick’s parents’ house on the Rappahannock River, which he’d decorated with candles and flowers, he popped the question. He’d had a dinner, drinks, and a pumpkin cake from Nora’s favorite bakery at the ready, but Nick ended up proposing before he could even pour the Champagne—he was worried his soon-to-be fianceé would guess his intentions.

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson11
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson12

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson14
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson15

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson17
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson18

Then they got down to planning, trying to coordinate a date for their nuptials that would work with their busy schedules as med students at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. They settled on May 27, 2017, which gave them enough time afterwards for a dreamy Punta Cana vacation.

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson21
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson22

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson24
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson25

For what Nora called #mybigfatpouloswedding, the duo married in a ceremony at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond before heading to Dover Hall, a Tudor-style estate only a half-hour away. The celebration worked in family, too.

Mr. and Mrs. Poulos cut into a Smith Island cake (each layer of the confection is composed of eight-plus thin layers of cake), a family tradition for him, and her mother handmade soap that the couple gave out as favors. After dancing the night away under the wrought-iron chandeliers in the high-ceilinged ballroom, it was time for a sparkler send-off. The wedding ended in a scene like that of their first date: lights twinkling into the night.

Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson27
Nora Tocheny + Nicholas Poulos | Ali Williamson28

The Details

Photography: Ali Williamson of Alisandra Photography

Venue: Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Dover Hall | Event Coordinator: Liz Daley Events | Florist: Green Flamingo Flower Co | Caterers: Mosaic Catering | Cake: Classic Cakes | Hair  & Makeup: Lou Stevens of Glamsquad | Bride’s Attire: Lela Rose from Alexia’s Bridal | Groom’s Attire: Joseph A. Bank | Music/Entertainment: Liz Daley Events | Transportation: Richmond Limousine | Videographer: We Are the Mitchells

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Editorial Fellow

Related Posts

We Can’t Stop Staring at the Food at This Stunning Greek Garden Wedding

More from Weddings

At a Sunset Boulevard Club, This Groom Crossed Paths with Mick Jagger… But All His Attention Was on the Stunning Girl He’d Just Met.

A First Date at New Orleans Famed Café Du Monde Led to These Nurses’ Ultra-Stylish DC Engagement

A First Date at New Orleans Famed Café Du Monde Led to These Nurses’ Ultra-Stylish DC Engagement

Fans of Bold Preppy Design will Be Obsessed with this Greenbrier-Inspired Wedding

Fans of Bold Preppy Design will Be Obsessed with this Greenbrier-Inspired Wedding

The Bride Walked Down an Aisle Lined with Colorful Persian Rugs in this One-of-a-Kind Union Market Wedding

The Bride Walked Down an Aisle Lined with Colorful Persian Rugs in this One-of-a-Kind Union Market Wedding

Snowed In and Stir-Crazy, This Couple Retreated to the Same Local Bar.

Snowed In and Stir-Crazy, This Couple Retreated to the Same Local Bar.

He Ran a Blog Called “Hungry Lobbyist.” She Was an Editor at FamousDC. It Was the Perfect DC Love Story.

He Ran a Blog Called “Hungry Lobbyist.” She Was an Editor at FamousDC. It Was the Perfect DC Love Story.

He Stepped in When She Needed a Dance Partner. Seven Years Later, They Wed In a Pastel Ceremony by the Sea.

He Stepped in When She Needed a Dance Partner. Seven Years Later, They Wed In a Pastel Ceremony by the Sea.