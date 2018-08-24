Happy Friday, Washingtonians! Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: Omarosa wants to testify if articles are drafted for Donald Trump’s impeachment; a local restaurant chain is expanding to Georgetown; and some more good news: The closed Red Line stations are on schedule to re-open on time. Hurrah! Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

• Cheap Eats! Our picks for 100 places around DC where you can eat delicious, interesting food for not too much dough.

• The latest DC Michelin Guide is about to drop. Here’s what to expect.

• Take a peek at some of the most attractive homes on the market (and tweet us a picture if you end up going to a viewing!).

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

On Saturday, join Coach T and Trell the Trainer for a “Back to School Bootcamp” at Hard Training Club in Adams Morgan. Bring a donation of school supplies or money in exchange for one of two offered sessions. Space is limited so sign up here. 1726 Kalorama Rd., NW.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

Scream your favorite punk songs (our recommendation: the Damned’s “New Rose”) at the Black Cat’s Punk Rock Karaoke, which benefits the Girls Rock! DC music education program. $8, 9 PM.

Good reads from around town:

There’s a new rising star of the Democratic party, and he’s a 36-year-old Indiana mayor. Rolling Stone has the details on Pete Buttigieg, a possible candidate for VP, or maybe even POTUS, in the upcoming general election. (Rolling Stone)

When tourists and locals alike think “Air and Space Museum,” they’re likely picturing the glass building on the National Mall. But one Washington Post writer argues that its less-known counterpart, the Udvar-Hazy Center, is the better Air and Space showcase. (Washington Post)

Trump’s talked a lot about “flippers” in the media lately. Read Politico magazine’s dissection of why Michael Cohen’s betrayal hit Trump where it hurts. (Politico magazine)

Essential long read:

Mike Pence’s next evangelical mission? Space. Read all about how the Vice President has glommed onto outer-space travel and policy as a key issue.

