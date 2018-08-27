The National Portrait Gallery will install a photograph of the late US Senator John McCain on its “In Memoriam” wall Monday morning. The 2005 portrait by photographer Steve Pyke will go up at 11:30 AM. It’s a temporary exhibition with no scheduled end date.
Flags all around DC, with the exception of those at the White House, were at half-mast Monday morning to mark McCain’s death. McCain will lie in state in the US Capitol on Friday and be buried in Annapolis on Sunday.
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly: