The Portrait Gallery Will Begin Showing a Portrait of John McCain

Written by | Published on
John McCain. Photograph by Steve Pyke, courtesy National Portrait Gallery.

The National Portrait Gallery will install a photograph of the late US Senator John McCain on its “In Memoriam” wall Monday morning. The 2005 portrait by photographer Steve Pyke will go up at 11:30 AM. It’s a temporary exhibition with no scheduled end date.

Flags all around DC, with the exception of those at the White House, were at half-mast Monday morning to mark McCain’s death. McCain will lie in state in the US Capitol on Friday and be buried in Annapolis on Sunday.

Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously the news editor and lead media reporter for the Poynter Institute, arts editor for the now completely vanished TBD.com, and managing editor of Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

