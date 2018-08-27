MONDAY, AUGUST 27

FOOD Jaleo’s annual Tomatina Festival kicks off on Monday and runs for two weeks. The festival pays homage to the tomato, with a nod to Spain’s late-August tomato fight festival. Enjoy tons of tomato-themed items on the menu, from the expected (gazpacho and tomato salad) to the substantive (lamb with tomato confit) to the surprising (cocktail with gin and tomato water). Through September 9. Prices vary.

ZUMBA The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage is hosting a 60-minute free Zumba session led by Joy of Motion Dance Center instructor Tanya Nuchols. Enjoy this dance-heavy workout set to Latin/salsa music. All fitness levels (including children) welcome. Free, 6 PM.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28

MUSIC At 9, singer Nikka Costa, the daughter of music producer Don Costa, recorded a song with Frank Sinatra and performed it with him on the White House lawn. As an adult, she moved away from pop songs to a more funk/soul sound, releasing three albums before taking a nearly 10-year break. Last year, she released her latest, Nikka & Strings: Underneath and in Between, which takes a turn away from her R&B sound as a string-accompanied collection of originals and covers. Hear her perform at the City Winery. $22-$32, 8 PM.

FILM Landmark’s West End Cinema is showing the Royal Shakespeare Company’s 2007 production of King Lear as part of its Great Stage on Screen Series. Starring Ian McKellen and Sylvester McCoy (the seventh Doctor Who), the tragedy follows a king who goes mad after trying to buy the affection of his daughters. $15, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

POP-UP Hair Cuttery is taking the pop-up concept to a new level with the first interactive museum of hair styling, Change It Up. Get your Insta-selfie on in the “shampoo bowl” ball pit, the blow-dryer wind tunnel, or the infinity mirror room. There will also be an pink hair extension bar, Pink Strands to Take a Stand, whose proceeds will benefit the NewsBash charity Capital Breast Care Center. Change It Up is located Tyson’s in the Nordstrom Wing. Through September 3. Free, 12 PM – 7 PM.

FILM As part of its cinePolska series, the Avalon is screening the 2018 Polish film Plan B on Wednesday night. Starring Polish Film Award-winning actress Kinga Preis, it follows four people who whose lives change unexpectedly, causing them to find (ahem) a plan B. $12.50, 8 PM.