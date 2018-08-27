Washingtonian Today: A Mourning Nation, a Tidal Basin, a Presidential Family Gathering

Shake off those Sunday Scaries, Washingtonians, because you’ve made it to Monday! It’s a somber day in Washington, as the District mourns the loss of US Senator John McCain to brain cancer. McCain’s body will lie in state in the Capitol on Friday before his funeral this weekend. Today, flags at the Capitol fly at half mast. (Though the same can’t be said for the White House.) Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: a whole lot of presidential descendants are gathering at the White House; the Green and Yellow Line are single-tracking; and we’re looking at some beautiful, low-humidity weather, folks. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• The Tidal Basin wasn’t always a scene for tourists in swan-shaped pedal boats. In fact, it used to be a hip swimming beach where all the fun teens used to party. Dig into the historical watering hole’s history.

• Mike Isabella‘s restaurant empire is on shaky ground. His Tysons Galleria food hall Isabella Eatery shut down on Friday. Meanwhile, another landlord is suing for unpaid rent.

• We’re not in Kansas anymore, readers. Washingtonian was able to take a trip down the yellow-brick road and discover who was behind the “SURRENDER TRUMP” sign on the Capital Beltway. The protest piece was a riff on the infamous “SURRENDER DOROTHY” piece.

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Don’t miss DC Run Crew’s last “HIIT and Run” session of the month. Meet at Potomac River Running for an all-levels run led by Coach Frank that combines the aerobic effects of running with anaerobic exercises to create an intense (but again, all-levels) interval workout. Let the crew know you’re coming by registering here. 919 F St., NW.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

PLAY: Catch Marie and Rosetta at 7:30 pm at the Mosaic Theater. This rousing play with songs chronicles the unlikely first rehearsal between Rosetta Tharpe (inducted into the Rock n’ Roll hall of Fame in Spring 2018) and the young Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the greatest duos in musical history.

Good reads from around town:

Remember that White House evangelical summit that never happened in June? Well, surprise! A group of nearly 100 evangelical thought leaders is meeting with officials tonight. Some are even calling it state-dinner-esque. (David Brody)

In a surprise to no one, Omarosa reportedly caused huge problems for HBCU and White House leaders. McClatchy got the scoop from over 30 on-background interviews for a Manigault Newman article that doesn’t involve secret tapes. (McClatchy)

The publicly quiet Melania Trump talks politics with one person you may not expect: her hairdresser. Refinery 29 sat down with the man who helps style one of the most influential women in the world, and it turns out it’s not too expensive to replicate a presidential do. (Refinery 29)

Essential long read:

White American parents adopt an infant African baby, chaos (from both the left and right) ensues. David French describes his difficult, and often heartbreaking, journey to fatherhood. (The Atlantic)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Nominate your crew for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work. I promise, everyone’s going to love you.

Eat cheap for your next Tinder date: check out our 100 top affordable picks.

Brittany Shepherd Staff Writer Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.