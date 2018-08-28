Magazine Issues

September 2018: Style Setters

Take a peek inside our September issue, on newsstands now.
Written by | Published on
September 2018: Style Setters
Photograph by Dean Alexander. Set design by Amaryllis Floral & Event Design. Styling by Lindsey Nolan at THE Artist Agency. Hair and makeup by Carrie LaMarca at THE Artist Agency.

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

Buy a Single Issue
Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

Style Setters

These nine fashion-forward Washingtonians know how to embrace the bold. By Amy Moeller.

FEATURES

The Man Who Sued His Trolls

Brennan Gilmore. Photograph by Bobby Bruderle.
Brennan Gilmore. Photograph by Bobby Bruderle.

After sharing video of the deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Brennan Gilmore had his life upended by online tormentors. Now he’s testing whether you can bring them to justice. By Luke Mullins.

HQ2: Is This Thing Going to Be Any Good For Us?

Illustrations by Haley Manchon.
Illustrations by Haley Manchon.
It’s the topic that Washington—and a bunch of other places around the country—can’t stop talking about: Will Amazon bring its second headquarters to our corner of North America? But while boosters enthuse about how the area’s talent pool and civic infrastructure mean we deserve to win—and critics fume about the idea of tax incentives for a corporate behemoth—a simpler question is often ignored: Is this something we actually want? We asked people who should know. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Rat Race

Photo-illustration by Eddie Guy.
Photo-illustration by Eddie Guy.
They’re chewing through our fences and car wires, frolicking around restaurant kitchens, taunting our canines — even in some of DC’s priciest neighborhoods. Now the District is fighting back, devoting new dollars to the effort and deploying Pentagon-grade tools. Our writer embeds himself in Washington’s war on Rattus norvegicus. By Patrick Hruby.

Fall Getaways

It’s a great time of year for a drive. Or a hike. Or a bike ride. Here’s where to head for colorful foliage, fun festivals, and other glories of autumn. Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph by Evy Mages.
Photograph by Evy Mages.

Concrete Ideas: What should we do about the unloved FBI building? It’s complicated.

Head to Head: A comparison of memoirs by two Obama White House staffers.

Missing Link: We caught up with GoldLink at his first DC show since last fall.

Brawls of Congress: Yale Professor Joanne Freeman’s new book, The Field of Blood, looks at violence inside the Capitol before the Civil War. Things got intense.

Will These Fly? President Trump wants a new design for Air Force One. We asked a bunch of local experts for their best suggestions.

Keeping Up Appearances: Why entrepreneur Susanna Quinn created a beauty service for the Washington elite.

Lock Her Up: How the Fake Hair Don’t Care bandit got her catchy name.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started

The Wrong Recipe? In the wake of a workplace-harassment lawsuit and other troubles, Mike Isabella’s restaurant group is struggling.

Lights, Camera, Diplomacy! An odd British TV show offers a revealing look at the Trump administration’s London embassy.

Reading List: A quick look at three recent books with connections to our area,

Rest and Resist: The Eaton DC hotel mixes lefty politics with luxury accommodations. Leave your MAGA hat at home.

Big Picture: Racing with lawn mowers.

ARTS GUIDE

Left to Right: Kate and Laura Muleavy of Rodarte, Kamasi Washington, and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens. Photograph of Rodarte by Autumn de Wilde. Photograph of Washington Courtesy of Sacks and Co. Photograph of Robinson by Charise Ash.
Left to Right: Kate and Laura Muleavy of Rodarte; Kamasi Washington; and Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens. Photograph of Rodarte by Autumn de Wilde. Photograph of Washington Courtesy of Sacks and Co. Photograph of Robinson by Charise Ash.

As the weather cools down, the arts-and-entertainment scene heats up. Here are 12 concerts, exhibits, plays, and other events we can’t wait to check out. By Rosa Cartagena.

WHERE & WHEN

Photograph from Sackler Gallery exhibit courtesy of Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery.
Photograph from Sackler Gallery exhibit courtesy of Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery

The 18 performances, exhibits, and other things worth your time this month.

IQ

Audie Cornish. Photograph courtesy of Buzzfeed.
Audie Cornish. Photograph courtesy of Buzzfeed.

The Voice: Why smooth-talking NPR star Audie Cornish digs Howard Stern and is teaming with Buzzfeed.

Candidates to Watch: A string of inspiring political videos have recently gone viral. WHat’s behind this growing political-marketing trend?

Hummus Among Us: As Washington-based Cava ramps ups its national expansion, here’s why our area is such a good place to launch fast-casual restaurants.

STYLE & BEAUTY & HEALTH

Photograph by Nabi Tang/Stocksy United.
Photograph by Nabi Tang/Stocksy United.

Push Presence: More moms-to-be are hiring doulas to coach them through childbirth. Here’s a look at what doulas do—and tips on how to find one. Plus, the area’s top obstetricians and gynecologists.

The Youth Tooth Truth: Want your child to learn good dental hygiene? Here are six tips for parents to brush up on. Plus, the area’s top pediatric dentists.

TASTE

Photograph by Scott Suchman. Food and Prop Styling by Lisa Cherkasky.
Photograph by Scott Suchman. Food and Prop Styling by Lisa Cherkasky.

Pesto and Potato Chips: What do chefs and restaurateurs put in their families’ lunchboxes? Nine of them let us take a peek.

Review: Sushi Nakazawa: There’s stunning sushi to be had behind the Trump hotel.

Chef in a Box: Now you can even get your kid’s lunch delivered.

’90s Food Trends: Comebacks, from best to worst.

Paratha for the Course: Southern Indian dishes shine at Amber Spice in Laurel.

Pad Thai Lemonade: Dress up your lemonade with peanut and cilantro (and maybe some gin).

Fresh on the Scene:  The new and exciting in the food world—ranked!

Dish of the Month: Vermicelli mac and cheese with blue crab from America Eats Tavern.

HOME

Photograph by Laurie Collins.
Photograph by Laurie Collins.

More is More: In her own living room, a decorator shows how to do maximalism right.

The Briefing: Georgetown: What you should know about the famous neighborhood—right now.

My Town: A cofounder of Sweetgreen on launching the super-successful salad company from Georgetown—and what’s next for the neighborhood.

Must Love Dogs: Dating is hard enough. Here’s what happens when you add a needy four-legged companion to the equation.

FIRST PERSON

Photo-illustration with source photograph by Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.
Photo-illustration with source photograph by Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.

The World In a Zip Code: Teaching immigrant children English— and how to open doors.

Want more? Of course you do. Take a look at our past issues.

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter or via e-mail.

Related Posts

August 2018: Cheap Eats

June 2018: Best of Washington

May 2018: Jeff Bezos in D.C.

April 2018: How 14th Street Came Back

More from Magazine Issues

July 2018: Our Great Big Beach Guide

March 2018: The Golden Age of Grocery Shopping

February 2018: 100 Very Best Restaurants

January 2018: Our Favorite Places