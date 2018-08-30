Washingtonian Today: To Air Is Humid

Holá, Washingtonians, and happy Thursday. Some good news: it is almost Friday. Even better news: a sprinkling of rain may bring us a much needed cool-down. Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: Paul Manafort really, really does not want his next trial to be in DC; Hamilton performers had to throw away their shot and cancel a showing when the Kennedy Center A/C stopped working; and the District prepares for the arrival of late Senator John McCain‘s body. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

• These pieces of garbage art are anything but trash. We scouted some of the best Dumpster-diving art around town.

• Sorry, Annandale. DC’s about to get a Korean pub and grill where diners can nom on “tornado potatoes” and bulgogi-seasoned beef jerky.

• There’s a maze in Maryland made out of maize. Double surprise, it’s dedicated to the Cap’s Stanley Cup Win.

• Put away your Michelin star lists and Zagat guidebooks, people. We ate at the lowest-Yelp-rated restaurants around the city—including TGIFridays, where every hour is happy hour—and you’d be surprised at what we found.

The sun may be setting earlier, but Thursdays are still for Pilates with Golden Triangle BID’s TriFit summer series in Farragut Square. Grab your mat and sign up online if it’s your first time working out with TriFit; otherwise, just show up. Connecticut Ave. and K St., NW.

MUSICAL: Passion, at the Signature Theatre. Though less well known than the likes of Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park With George, this 1994 Stephen Sondheim musical—about a romance between a handsome army captain and his superior’s sickly cousin, Fosca—has its fans. This new staging is Signature’s 29th Sondheim show; expect the production to get the most out of highlights like “Happiness” and “Loving You.”

Paul Manafort is asking the judge, once again, for a scene change. Spencer S. Hsu Tom Jackman report that the former Trump campaign chairman requested to move his next court appearance to Roanoke, where he claims jurors would be less biased against him. (Washington Post)

Dan Friedell produces some buzz about one of Washington’s less talked about unsung heroes: beekeepers. Find out how they keep the blood of DC bumping. (WTOP)

Reporters are abusing the term “fake news” according to Daniel Funke. What damage has that one? (Poynter)

A bunch of people are going bonkers for Beto O’Rourke. BuzzFeed’s Anne Helen Petersen investigates his grassroots gambit. (BuzzFeed)

