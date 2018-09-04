Charm City

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor, 2 N. Charles St., Baltimore; 443-692-6170.

What’s special: The hotel is housed in the former 1906 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad headquarters and has preserved the original marble staircase, crystal chandeliers, and Tiffany stained-glass windows. Guests enjoy complimentary morning coffee and tea, an evening wine hour, a fitness center, and use of bicycles. You can walk to the Inner Harbor, the National Aquarium, the Maryland Science Center, shops, the Royal Farms Arena, the Walters Art Museum, and the Hippodrome Theater. The hotel is also pet-friendly.

The deal: The “Park & Play” package includes a deluxe guest room starting at $159 and overnight parking until 5 p.m. the next day for $20 instead of $60. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of wine, a $20 value, when they mention this deal.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2018.

City of Brotherly Love

Where: Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market St., Philadelphia; 215-627-1200.

What’s special: The hotel’s building was once the home to the country’s first savings bank and it was also the nation’s first skyscraper (33 stories). Some of its past remains today such as the clocks made by Cartier, its neon PSFS light on the building’s roof, and the bank vault doors in the lobby. The pet-friendly hotel offers guests luxury bedding, a fitness center, and a heated indoor lap pool. It’s located in the heart of Center City, where visitors can see the Liberty Bell, National Constitution Center, the Philadelphia Museum of Art (home to the “Rocky Steps”), Reading Terminal Market (a good spot for a quick lunch), and the U.S. Mint.

The deal: “The Past, Present, Philadelphia” experience, with room rates starting at $189 a night, includes 10 percent off on a Philadelphia Pass, which gets you into more than 35 attractions, when buying it through the concierge (the regular price ranges from $39 to $99). Washingtonian readers also receive two free Secret Knock cocktails, a value of $12 each, when they mention the online deal at the bar.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2018.

Myrtle Beach’s Quiet Side

Where: Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, 8121 Amalfi Place, Myrtle Beach, SC; 843-913-1333.

What’s special: For a peaceful location in Myrtle Beach, try the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, located within the 6,600-acre Grande Dunes Resort on the Intracoastal Waterway. While not in the heart of the Myrtle Beach tumult, it’s only minutes away. Here you can golf at the championship Grande Dunes resort course, play tennis on the 10 Har-Tru clay courts, swim in the infinity pool overlooking the marina and Intracoastal Waterway, work out at the fitness center, and be pampered at the spa. Its private beach with umbrellas, chairs, towels, shower, and changing room for hotel guests is only minutes away by shuttle. You can also rent jet skis and pontoon boats and take a guided dolphin tour.

The deal: “The Family Takeover Package” includes three nights for two adults and two kids (in two queen beds), all taxes and fees, tickets to the Pirates Voyage dinner show, breakfast each morning, and a party bucket for each child (with a white T-shirt with fabric paint to create their own design, swim goggles, dive toys, and inflatable beach ball). Prices start at $836 and reflect a 30 percent discount off regular rates. To book the deal, click here. Washingtonian readers can also opt for a three-course dinner for two adults and dinner for two kids 12 and under at the onsite WaterScapes restaurant for $160, including gratuity—a 30 percent savings. To get the dinner, or to book everything by phone, call 843-913-1333 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through October 31, 2018.

Driving the Greens in Vermont

Where: Woodstock Inn & Resort, 14 The Green, Woodstock Vt.; 802-332-6853.

What’s special: Woodstock Inn & Resort is located on the village green in the heart of Woodstock. Visitors can browse the galleries, shop the Vermont Flannel store, stop for homemade ice cream, and dine at farm-to-table restaurants. The hotel’s newly renovated guest rooms feature luxe bedding and robes, along with spa-like lotions and hair products. The resort has 10 tennis courts, a heated saltwater outdoor pool, and a game room with a giant Scrabble board, foosball table, vintage pinball machines, and board games. A huge stone fireplace is the focal point of the lobby, where there is comfy seating. There are several other seating areas, too, including a sunroom. Guests can hike, mountain bike, take fly-fishing lessons, experience falconry, or relax in the spa. There are four restaurants; each offers local craft brews and produce from the resort garden. Nearby, the Woodstock Country Club features a golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.; it’s surrounded by lush hillsides and features more than a dozen water hazards.

The deal: The “Stay, Play & Save” package includes overnight accommodations, unlimited golf at the Woodstock Country Club, a golf cart, and complimentary use of the practice facility. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of wine (red or white), a $32 value. Rates for two people in a Garden King start at $431.20 weekdays and $629 weekends, a savings of up to 33 percent. To book online, click here and use the code ULGOLF18WAS, or call 866-474-9152 and mention the Washingtonian deal.

When: Available for stays through October 1, 2018.

The Big Easy

Where: The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas, St., New Orleans; 504-527-5271.

What’s special: This historic structure was built in 1886 as a coffee warehouse and features brick walls, old wood floors, and a rotating art gallery. Its restaurant Compere Lapin combines Caribbean and Gulf flavors. Well located, it’s far enough from the craziness of Bourbon Street, but close enough to walk to the French Quarter’s shops and restaurants.

The deal: The “From NOLA with Love (and Coffee)” exclusive Washingtonian package pairs 25 percent off the hotel’s best available rate with a $10 daily credit to Tout La, the hotel’s lobby coffee bar that features locally roasted beans from New Orleans’s French Truck roaster. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays October through December 27, 2018.

Island Fun

Where: Grand Isle Resort, Great Exuma, The Bahamas; 844-613-2002.

What’s special: Grand Isle Resort sits on a mile-long beach on Emerald Bay. Enjoy the beauty without the crowds of the main islands and Nassau. Guests can choose from a one- to four-bedroom villa with expansive views. Lounge at the pool, be pampered at the Seastar Spa, golf on the championship course, go paddle boarding, snorkel, and swim in Emerald bay or the infinity pool.

The deal: The “Last Minute Escapes Special” includes 20 percent off of the room rate for a two-night stay, plus a $200 resort credit (which can be used at the spa or for food and beverage). Discounted rates start at $327 a night for a one-bedroom villa. To get this deal, click here.

When: Book by September 27, 2018, for travel October 4 through December 20, 2018.