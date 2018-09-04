Food
This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert
Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible on Friday morning.
Join us September 7 at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about DC’s new resistance-themed hotel? Our most recent Cheap Eats list? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question below, and Ann will get to as many as she can.
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.