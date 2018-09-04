Washingtonian Today: Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh

Happy Tuesday, everyone. I hope you had a wonderful long day weekend! Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: Judge Brett Kavanaugh‘s Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin today, and the viewing lines are already wrapping around city blocks; Senate Democrats will try to stop the DC native’s voyage through committee; and good news, the National Museum of African American History and Culture is rolling out Walk-Up Weekdays (who wants to go with me during my lunch break?!) Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Just days before his hearing, some DC figures double-down on their support for Brett Kavanaugh, in an unusual appeal to Senate Judiciary.

• Washington is a city of rat races. Literally. Read our investigation on the rodent takeover everyone saw coming.

• Getting hit by a garbage truck is bad. It’s even worse in Virginia. Find out why.

• John McCain’s body has been laid to rest. Here is our photo gallery of Washington paying their final respects.

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Sprint, plank, row, squat, cycle, plank, sprint (or some variation of that) at Elevate Fitness, which has just expanded to Southwest. Your first class of the 55-minute, HIIT-style workout is free, so head over and check out all the shiny new air bikes and rowers for yourself. Here’s the schedule. 301 M St., SW..

Our pick for things to do around the District:

Dupont Underground’s newest exhibition brings together a worldwide group of artists whose works capture resistance in defense of human rights. This exhibit, “Revolutions & Movements”, delves into the idea of freedom of expression through artists who have themselves been censored or persecuted because of their artwork; the Artistic Freedom Initiative has provided pro bono immigration representation to many of the artists whose work is included in this exhibit. The weeklong run features nightly events (concerts, film screenings, panel discussions) highlighting these artists. Through September 9. $10-$40 (prices vary nightly).

Good reads:

Those Omarosa tapes? Alayna Trenne got the inside scoop on how the former Trump aide secretly recorded nearly all of her conversations. (Axios)

Gabe Cohn’s report that Steve Bannon was slotted to headline the New Yorker festival broke the internet. And, in response, several high profile celebrities dropped out of the program. Now, execs of the magazine pulled Banon’s event. But is it too little too late? (The New York Times)

Today, also known as Terrible Tuesday, is one of the worse traffic days in the entire year. Prep for gridlock, Ashley Halsey III warns. (The Washington Post)

Essential long read:

A very scary future is here and it involves something called robot security guards and I’m very scared. Joe Veix breaks it down. (The Outline)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Nominate your mentor for Washingtonian of the Year.

Like your gig? Great! Drop the company name at Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work.

Check out our 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

Join the conversation!