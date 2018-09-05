Washingtonian Today: Crazytown

It’s Wednesday! Already! How quickly time flies when you have a long holiday weekend! Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: Bob Woodward has turned the Trump White House upside down; Brett Kavanaugh moves into his second day of confirmation hearings; and Capital Bikeshare has rolled out electric models. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• This Town author Mark Leibovich is back with a book about the NFL and its cracking foundation. We were able to catch up with him and chat about how he cozied up to some of the biggest names in the game.

• Planned Parenthood thinks a loss of abortion access is no laughing matter. So they’ve teamed up with Funny or Die to make sure you cringe-laugh all the way to the ballot box.

• GoldLink, Grammy nod at all, is still humble. And now it’s time for him to come home. Read all about his relationship with Washington.

• The Ambassador of Monaco is fancier than you or I and dines at the Dabney and we should all be so lucky.

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Wednesdays are for hills with Summit to Soul‘s run club. Meet at the athleisure boutique (where you can stash your belongings) for a 3-ish mile run with some hill repeats sprinkled in, then head over to the Brig’s beer garden for an extended happy hour. 727 8th St., SE.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

There are two tributes to legendary female singers on Wednesday night. Over at Songbyrd, several DC soul singers Sy Smith, Cecily, Alison Carney, and more are joining together to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Across town at the Hamilton, seven singers will perform songs by pioneering country artist Patsy Cline. Hear both classic covers of her songs as well as newly re-vamped arrangements from Karen Jonas, the Bumper Jacksons’ Jess Eliot Myhre, the Sweater Set’s Sara Curtin, Letitia VanSant, Lauren Calve, Brian Farrow, and Kiti Gartner. Aretha Franklin tribute at Songbyrd: $10, 7 PM. Patsy Cline tribute at the Hamilton: $10-$25, 8 PM.

Good reads:

Amazon’s new series Jack Ryan is set in DC and not even locals can make sense of his commute. Natalie Delgadillo tries her damn best. (DCist)

Bob Woodward’s new book is tearing the White House apart. Robert Costa and Philip Rucker dive deeply into what the explosive narrative could mean for 1600 Pennsylvania. (Washington Post)

The Daily Caller has an alt-right problem it needs to fix. Rosie Gray breaks it all down. (The Atlantic)

Essential long read:

Tangier Island is sinking, but its residents have put their faith in one man to help them stay afloat: Donald Trump. Elaina Plott catalogs the challenges this island faces. (Pacific Standard)

