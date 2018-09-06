Mike Isabella’s Company Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

After months of restaurant closures and lawsuits, Mike Isabella sent an email to investors this morning announcing that his company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“This is not a decision that we made lightly, but after months of challenges, we needed to put our business on a path to move forward. That begins by stabilizing our finances,” he says in the statement to investors. It continues to read, in part: “I know it has been a challenging 6-9 months for our businesses. With this filing, we are able to now make progress to become a more financially stable organization and begin to take the steps for our successful future.”

Isabella tells Washingtonian that he’s working with all purveyors, lenders, and partners to make sure everyone is paid back. “Hopefully by spring everything should be back to normal again,” he says.

The company started showing substantial cracks this year, following a lawsuit from former manager Chloe Caras accusing Isabella and his business partners of creating a toxic “bro culture” rampant with sexual harassment.

Isabella has since closed three restaurants—Graffiato in DC and Richmond and Requin Brasserie in the Mosaic District—and has been sued by multiple landlords. But the biggest blow may have been the shutter of his Tysons Galleria food hall, Isabella Eatery, last month after less than nine months.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Anna Spiegel contributed to the reporting of this story.

