Restaurants Celebrating Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Around DC

The Jewish High Holidays start when the sun sets on Sunday, September 9th. Restaurants in the DC area are serving menus with the symbolic foods of the New Year: apples, honey, and challah. Other traditional favorites like matzo ball soup and kasha varnishkes are also on the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur tables.

Note that many restaurants require advance orders for catering, carryout and delivery, so make sure to call ahead.

Dino’s Grotto

1914 9th St., NW

Chef Dean Gold’s family-style feast delves into the cuisine of the Jewish diaspora, melding Sephardic and Ashkenazi flavors for three unique meals. The Rosh Hashanah menu is available September 9th to September 11th for $44 per person and $20 for kids, with dishes like golden Persian rice alongside vermicelli matzo ball soup. Start and end your Yom Kippur fast at the restaurant with a Kol Nidre menu starting two hours before sunset at 5 PM on September 18th, and a New York-style break fast meal on September 19th ($39 for dairy/vegetarian and $44 with meat options).

Equinox

813 Connecticut Ave., NW

Traditional Jewish cooking can err on the meat-heavy side–think chicken schmaltz and brisket. Equinox’s four-course Rosh Hashanah menu takes a lighter, veggie-centric approach with entrees like a roasted spaghetti squash entree and Israeli-inspired tabbouleh. The plant based meal is being served September 10th and 11th ($55 per person or $80 with wine pairing).

Ice Cream Jubilee

1407 T St., NW; 301 Water St., SE

Apples dipped in honey are the customary Rosh Hashanah symbol for a sweet new year. Ice Cream Jubilee is taking the tradition a step further with four holiday flavors. The options include chunky apple challah and dulcet sweet cream and honey, plus savory everything bagel, and vegan sesame halva. Sample the limited time recipes during tasting parties at the Logan Circle location on September 10th at 7 and 8 PM, and September 15th at noon and 1 PM.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

If your mind is already on the impending Yom Kippur fast, start preparing at Joe’s Rosh Hashanah meal with ample sides in the form of potato pancakes, ginger glazed carrots, Israeli couscous, and kasha varnishkes. The multi-course meal, served on September 9th and 10th, costs $49.95 per person and $12.95 for kids 12 and under. Carryout and delivery options are available.

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

The French bistro is ringing in the Jewish new year with ambrosial apple and honey challah. It can be enjoyed alongside classics like gefilte fish and beef brisket on September 9th and 10th from 5 to 9 PM. Reservations are required for the meal ($41.95 per person and $16.95 for kids 12 and under).

The Schlow Restaurant Group

465 K St., NW; 2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The ultra-popular Rosh Hashanah bakeshop by pastry chef Alex Levin is extending its order window to September 7 at 9 PM for an extra opportunity to indulge in sweets like apple butter honey cake and hazelnut chocolate crunch rugelach. The pop-up led to the creation of a Yom Kippur bakeshop, ideal for completing a break fast spread. Levin will be giving some of the Rosh Hashanah favorites an encore, with the addition of bagels, smoked salmon, and house-made schmear.

The Rosh Hashanah goods are available for delivery inside the beltway, or for pick up on September 8th and 9th from 12 to 4 PM (see the website for pickup locations). The Yom Kippur bakeshop’s delivery and pick up window is September 18th from 12 to 4 PM. Orders for Yom Kippur must be placed online by September 16th at 9 PM.

For those dining at Casolare, Alta Strada and the Riggsby, Rosh Hashanah’s honey tradition is honored with honey crisp apples and toasted honey raisin challah from the bakeshop.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Vegetarians and carnivores can come together over the holiday table, where there’ll be regular and meatless versions chopped chicken liver. Also available: slow-braised beef short rib with an array of vegetables, wood-grilled chicken with garlicky kale, and a flourless chocolate cake. The Rosh Hashanah meal is on September 9th from 5 to 9 PM, and September 10th from 12 to 9 PM ($41.95 per person; $16.95 for kids 12 and under).

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Restaurateur Alan Popovsky hosts a multi-course, modern Jewish meal with tzimmes salad sprinkled with challah croutons, potato and butternut squash latkes dipped in spiced apple sauce, and a cinnamon ice cream and caramelized apple sundae. The menu is available September 9th and 10th for $50 per person or a la carte.

Joan Nathan at Whole Foods

Mid-Atlantic locations including DC, Maryland and Virginia.

James Beard Award winning cookbook author Joan Nathan is partnering with the mega food retailer to create a series of prepared dishes for the High Holiday season. Highlights include a salad with barley, figs and pomegranate, and tahini cookies. The dishes are available in-store, or orders can be made online and picked up through September 20th.