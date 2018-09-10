Washingtonian Today: Woodward and Slow Drip

President Donald J. Trump really wants you to think he’s not bothered by Bob Woodward‘s bombshell book Fear. So much so that he sent off three tweets about how unbothered he is within the 7 AM hour. The book, which comes out Tuesday, is likely to dominate your Uber, watercooler, and happy hour conversations, so, like me, take the time to bush up on excerpts circulating around the internet in order to sail through what could be a weeks-long news cycle. Another more literal storm is approaching the Eastern Seabord quite quickly. Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the mid-Atlantic as early as Thursday, so suspect constant rainstorms the entire week. (It’s not all bad though. Think of all the fun ways you can look chic and stylish with an umbrella. Plus, inclement weather gives you a license to listen to Purple Rain on repeat.)

Expect commuting delays on the Orange line today and consider brainstorming ideas for DC’s next pop-up bar as you wait.

• Amazon’s second headquarters, HQ2, is possibly coming to DC. That’s thousands of technology jobs injected into a city built for politics. While HQ2 is fun and flashy on paper, it’s important to ask if it would be any good for Washington. So we did. This is what we found out.

• It’s so hard for post-graduates to find housing in DC that they’ve taken to making resumes. I’m not joking. Check out this yo-pro’s snazzy housing resume.

• I love both eating pies and listening to music. Don’t you? Great. Dangerously Delicious Pies has made it possible to dig into that cherry cobbler and jam out to local rock bands in its H Street brick-and-mortar.

• One rental property to rule them all: a meticulously decorated Lord of the Rings-themed Airbnb in Virginia.

• There are a whole bunch of restaurants celebrating Rosh Hashanah to help make the new year extra sweet. Shanah Tova, DC

Swedish folk duo (and sisters) First Aid Kit started performing together as teenagers but really began to get noticed after their cover of Fleet Foxes’ “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” got a shout-out from the band itself. Since then, the duo has released four albums; its most recent, Ruins, came out earlier this year. Hear their twangy harmonies live at the Anthem. $40-$55, 8 PM

You’ve read the profiles about Texas upstart Beto O’Rourke. Now it’s time to read Alex Isenstadt‘s piece about how the GOP is desperately trying to shore up the fortunes of Ted Cruz, who has everything to lose in this upcoming midterm election. (Politico)

And frankly, things are not looking great for Congressional Republicans. It’s a refrain I’ve taken to repeating in ride-shares after drivers ask. Now, Jonathan Swan has the data to back up that claim. (Axios)

Brett Kavanaugh received extremely pushback after saying he knew what it is like to grow up in the “crime-riddled” streets of DC. Jessica M. Goldstein (jokingly) bolsters the SCOTUS pick’s memories of Bethesda’s dangers. (McSweeney’s)

Lyz Lenz tries to tackle both Tucker Carlson the Man and Carlson the Myth. It’s a wildly intriguing read. (CJR)

