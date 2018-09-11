Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in August

#10
Where: 2408 California St., NW
How much: $3,055,000
This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath spot in Kalorama has been renovated top-to-bottom, with a gourmet kitchen, a basement in-law suite, a sunroom, and backyard gardens.
#9
Where: 4100 37th St. N, Arlington
How much: $3,125,000
With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths, this home sitting on almost an acre has plenty of room—not to mention the backyard with a basketball court, batting cage, hot tub, and fire pit.
#8
Where: 3122 Newark St. NW
How much: $3,200,000
The historic five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home in Cleveland Park sits on almost an acre of land, and boasts a spacious patio and pool.
#7
Where: 2930 Woodland Dr. NW
How much: $3,200,000
This renovated Tudor has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, with a huge kitchen, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, and a backyard with landscaped gardens and two terraces.
#6
Where: 10017 Bentcross Dr., Potomac
How much: $3,500,000
Not only are there six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths, you’ll also find a home gym, an infinity pool, a home theater, a tennis court, and walls of windows.
#5
Where: 2948 University Ter. NW
How much: $3,850,000
This house in Kent has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a media room, an elevator, a wine room, and a master suite with a soaking tub.
#4
Where: 2166 Dunmore Ln. NW
How much: $4,825,000
Yes, there are six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths , but you’ll also find custom-designed millwork, tons of built-ins, a gym, and a landscaped rear garden with a heated saltwater pool.
#3
Where: 9121 Burdette Rd., Bethesda
How much: $5,100,000
This Bethesda mansion has five bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths, a home theater, a five-car garage, four fireplaces, a pool, and a guest house.
#2
Where: 2404 Wyoming Ave. NW
How much: $5,600,000
Situated in Kalorama with seven bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths, you can also find a home theater, an elevator, a wine cellar, a master suite with duel bathrooms and dressing rooms, and a backyard pool.
#1
Where: 3425 Prospect St. NW
How much: $6,731,000
This historic mansion with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three half-baths on prime Georgetown real estate, is the most expensive house sold in August. It was built by John Mason, the nephew of George Mason, in 1797.