The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (9/15 – 9/16)

Including a new renovation in Chevy Chase, and a cute Adams Morgan condo under $400,000
New construction in McLean. All photographs courtesy of MRIS.

McLean

Where: 5906 Calla Dr., McLean
How much: $2,549,000
When: Sunday, September 16 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This new build has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, complete with a high-end kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, a three-car garage, and a patio and wrap-around porch.

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 3901 Woodbine St., Chevy Chase
How much: $1,899,000
When: Sunday, September 16 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath spot recently underwent a total renovation, and now has a new kitchen, a master suite with two walk-in closets and a floating tub, and a sunroom.

Petworth

Where: 923 Shepherd St. NW, Unit B
How much: $820,000
When: Sunday, September 16 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This condo in a converted rowhouse comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and your own private deck and patio.

Brightwood Park

Where: 5206 Kansas Ave NW
How much: $749,000
When: Sunday, September 16 from 2 to 5 PM
Why: This home comes with four bedrooms, two baths, refurbished hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen, and a garage.

Adams Morgan

Where: 2515 17th St. NW, Unit #2
How much: $365,000
When: Sunday, September 16 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: With one bedroom and one bath, this row house apartment has a sleek kitchen, private outdoor space, and is walking distance to all the 18th Street spots.

 

