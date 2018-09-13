THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

CRAFTS If Making It has inspired you to get your craft on, head over to the Renwick Gallery for its “handi-hour” featuring the craft of macramé, the textile art uses knotting instead of weaving or knitting. Make a wall hanging, bracelet, or pot hanger and enjoy brews from Denizens and music by Emma G while you create. 21+ only. $25, 5:30 PM.

MUSEUMS A new season of the National Gallery of Art’s “Evenings at the Edge” program kicks off Thursday at the NGA’s East Building with a“British Invasion” theme. Catch a first look at sculptor Rachel Whiteread‘s exhibit and hear bassist Ben Williams play British hits with DJ Adrian Loving featuring tap-dance performances from Jason Samuels Smith. Munch on some British food like scones and Pimm’s cups, too. Free (with registration), 6 PM.

FILM AFI’s 29th Latin American Film Festival celebrates Ibero-American culture and art during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The festival, hosted at AFI Silver, will showcase over 40 films from Latin and South America, Spain, and Portugal. The opening night film, Birds of Passage, is a drama about the origin of Colombia’s drug trade and was the country’s 2018 Oscar selection. There are numerous special events throughout the festival, including Q&A sessions with directors/filmmakers and post-screening receptions hosted by various embassies. Through October 3. $15 per film or $200 for an festival pass (Pase Especial).

WINE Enjoy unlimited wine tastings at the National Zoo’s “Zoo Uncorked” event. Raise money for conservation efforts while trying local and national wines and grabbing nosh from local food trucks. The zoo’s “Think Tank” and “Great Cats” exhibits will also be open late for guests. 21+ only (no babies, children, or strollers). $70, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

BOOKS In the wake of Hurricane Maria last year, chef José Andrés stepped up to feed hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans struggling to rebuild their lives. His new book, We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time, chronicles his experiences with the other activists working on the island (and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen). Andrés will be in conversation with Washington Post food reporter Tim Carman at Lisner Auditorium. $15 (ticket only) or $35 (ticket and book), 7 PM.

ART KISS’s Paul Stanley is exhibiting a collection of his artwork at Wentworth Galleries throughout the US. The musician/artist will be at both DC Wentworth locations this weekend: on Friday night at the Westfield Montgomery Mall (RSVP: 301-365-3270 or email) and on Saturday evening at Tysons Galleria (RSVP: 703-883-0111 or email). 6-9 PM, RSVPs highly recommended.

MUSEUMS If you couldn’t make it out to the beach last weekend (or if you were one of some 70,000 Burners and are already feeling nostalgic), join the Smithsonian American Art Museum for an all-day event celebrating Burning Man and its history. Five of the original founders of this festival plus artists from the Renwick’s “No Spectators: The Art of Burning Man” exhibit will share stories and present films on the festival’s history and cultural impact. Note that this event is at SAAM, not at the Renwick. Free, 10 AM – 6 PM.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

FESTIVALS Due to Hurricane Florence and the declared state of emergency in DC this weekend, DC VegFest has been cancelled this year. The H Street Festival has been postponed to October 13. Stay inside!

MUSIC The a cappella group Capital Hearings take on a breadth of musical styles—tackling everything from pop, jazz, and classical music—with remarkable cohesion. The group’s annual fall show will be at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and they will delve into the theme “Worlds of Our Creation.” In addition to covers (Stevie Wonder, Duke Ellington, and Sara Bareilles are all likely), the evening will feature three original compositions, including the winner of the group’s fifth annual Young Composers Competition. $20 in advance or $25 at the door, 8 PM.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

FOOTBALL After a decisive victory over the Cardinals last Sunday, the Redskins return to FedEx Field for their 2018 home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. See new quarterback Alex Smith in his first regular-season home game and late-summer addition Adrian Peterson, who scored the 100th rushing touchdown of his career in his first game as a Redskin. $80-$399, 1 PM.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art presents the first comprehensive collection of British sculptor Rachel Whiteread with over 100 pieces ranging from drawings and photographs to large sculptures. Whiteread’s sculptures celebrate mundane everyday objects and locations. To kick off the exhibit, curator Molly Donovan will speak about Whiteread’s work at the East Building Auditorium on Sunday. Lecture: 2 PM on 9/16. Exhibit: Through January 13.

MUSIC The Takoma Park Folk Festival will take place at Takoma Park Middle School (rain or shine). The schedule features folk singer-songwriters and bands on six different stages (some of which are outdoors) and there will be craft vendors and food. Free, 10:30 AM – 6 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Baselitz: Six Decades” closes 9/16 at the Hirshhorn

“Heavy Metal—Women to Watch 2018” closes 9/16 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts