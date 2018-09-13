Washingtonian Today: We’re Going to Need a Smaller Ark

Folks, we’ve got a good news/bad news situation on my Hurricane Florence ark building. Bad news: I couldn’t get enough supplies, so it looks like we’re dealing with a canoe-esque situation. Good news: I may not need one at all.

Why? Well, I chatted with weather reporter Jason Samenow of the Capital Weather Gang about the upcoming storm, and he gave me a little insight into Florence’s DC impact: “I’ve encouraged people not to change their outdoor weekend plans, actually. We’re not going to get hit hard.” Samenow stresses that it’s always important to be cautious, so it’s all right if you went a little crazy at Whole Foods stocking up non-perishables and herbal matcha powder. We’ll be seeing real inches of rain next week, Samenow says, so don’t throw away your umbrella (or your emergency boat!!!) and keep an eye on the weather tracker. Or just read Capital Weather Gang.

• We in DC love extended metaphors about Congressional “fights” across the aisle, but did you know that some members actually threw hands? Brawls did not only happen in Hamilton. We have a round-up of some of the bloodiest chamber fights. What’s the phrase? Float like a butterfly, sting like a filibuster?

• The foundation of the Catholic Church in the US continues to crack. This time, trouble has bubbled its way through the fissures of DC’s archdiocese. We chatted with a religion reporter to help wrap our heads around the madness.

• And, more clergy members are standing up to fight. But not against their institutions. This time, a group of clergy (and two judges) are lobbying to revoke Trump International Hotel’s liquor license. The local board has an answer for them: Not so fast.

• Even under a conservative administration, liberal media is still thriving. Meet Cenk Uygur, the face of The Young Turks.

A new season of the National Gallery of Art’s “Evenings at the Edge” program kicks off Thursday at the NGA’s East Building with a“British Invasion” theme. Catch a first look at sculptor Rachel Whiteread‘s exhibit and hear bassist Ben Williams play British hits with DJ Adrian Loving featuring tap-dance performances from Jason Samuels Smith. Get yourself some British delights like scones and Pimm’s cups, too. Free (with registration), 6 PM.

DC businesses lose another chance at a foothold in city government with the end of S. Kathryn Allen‘s campaign, Fenit Nirappil writes. (Washington Post)

Should you be jealous of the Democrat running for governor in Maryland? Edward Issac Dovere says “maybe so.” (Politico Magazine)

Take a break from politics and read an extraordinary profile of rapper Gucci Mane, for the #culture. (GQ)

