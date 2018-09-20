Logan Circle

Where: 1461 S St. NW

How much: $2,975,000

When: Saturday, September 22 from 11 AM to 1 PM

Why: It’s three residences in one at this corner-unit townhome: the main house, English basement, and carriage house all come together to make six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three full kitchens. Plus, there’s ample outdoor space, and a prime location right off 14th Street.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1524 18th St. NW #6

How much: $929,900

When: Saturday, September 22 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a new boutique building has a kitchen with quartz countertops and Bertazzoni appliances, high ceilings, and a rooftop deck.

Petworth

Where: 616 Rock Creek Church Rd. NW #1

How much: $729,000

When: Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This condo in a converted rowhouse has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, not to mention hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a sliding barn door, and outdoor space.

Kalorama

Where: 2122 California St. NW #157

How much: $699,000

When: Sunday, September 23 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This renovated two-bedroom, two-bath unit in a historic co-op has an open floor plan with original wood floors, marble bathrooms, and an enclosed sun porch.

Fort Lincoln

Where: 3727 Jamison St. NE

How much: $599,990

When: Saturday, September 22 from 11 AM to to 5 PM; Sunday, September 23 from 12 to 5 PM

Why: The new construction townhouse has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, tons of windows that let in ample natural light, and a rooftop terrace.

