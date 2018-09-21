Details Tickets Spirit Vendors Photos Getting There Partners Contact

Washingtonian Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

It’s back! Washingtonian is hosting its seventh annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Dock 5. Attendees will enjoy live music, delectable light bites, and sips of premium whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, and more.

Thursday, November 15, 2018
6PM-10PM
Dock 5 at Union Market
1309 5th Street NE

Tickets

VIP
$95 | Experience the festival an hour early at 6pm.
General Admission
$75 | 7pm-10pm
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Our Partners

Spirit Vendors

Getting There

We encourage you to use a ride share service, taxi, or public transportation.

METRO: Take the Red Line to the NoMA-Gallaudet U stop. Turn right on Florida Avenue NE. Turn Left on 5th Street NE. The Market will be on your left.

If driving, free parking is available in the lot in front of the market or on the street.

Contact

Interested in participating as a vendor? Please contact:

Laura Mullen, [email protected]

Kelly Poole, [email protected]

