Washingtonian Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival
It’s back! Washingtonian is hosting its seventh annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Dock 5. Attendees will enjoy live music, delectable light bites, and sips of premium whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, and more.
Thursday, November 15, 2018
6PM-10PM
6PM-10PM
Dock 5 at Union Market
1309 5th Street NE
1309 5th Street NE
Tickets
VIP
$95 | Experience the festival an hour early at 6pm.
General Admission
$75 | 7pm-10pm
VIP$95 | Experience the festival an hour early at 6pm.
General Admission$75 | 7pm-10pm
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Our Partners
Spirit Vendors
Photos
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Getting There
We encourage you to use a ride share service, taxi, or public transportation.
METRO: Take the Red Line to the NoMA-Gallaudet U stop. Turn right on Florida Avenue NE. Turn Left on 5th Street NE. The Market will be on your left.
If driving, free parking is available in the lot in front of the market or on the street.