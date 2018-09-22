October 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Closes, as a jacket
5. It may run from 1 to 10
10. Big chunk
14. Rolling competition
19. Buffalo’s county
20. Hard-to-miss putt
21. Lane change?
22. Star Trek role played by Nichols and Saldana
23. Betty White’s character on The Golden Girls
25. Still with a chance to win
26. Mindless worker
27. Doing well
28. The Carpathians or the Urals, e.g.
30. Leave puzzled
31. Stewed food
35. Born and ___
36. Woodworking tools
40. Like Napoleon Dynamite
41. ___ the Wind (Garth Brooks album)
43. 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Kennedy
44. Pen females
45. Queen of ___ (Biblical figure)
47. It contains a domain name
50. Explorer Tasman
51. Oak or cherry, for example
52. Colorful parrot
54. Robin Williams’s role in Aladdin
56. Prince hit of 1985
59. Novelist Walker
60. Common Amtrak destination from DC
61. Its capital is Salem (abbr.)
62. 8 Mile actor
64. Less than once
65. In addition to
69. Diazepam or Lorazepam, e.g.
71. Ear-tugging Burnett
73. Food often paired with granola
75. Billionaire Snyder
76. Dungeons & Dragons is one, for short
79. 1983 Woody Allen movie
80. School newspaper since 1873, with “the”
84. The Capital Centre was one
85. Tropical fruit
86. The Roaring Twenties and such
87. Opera set in Egypt
88. Become maggot-infested
89. Neighbor of New Brunswick and Quebec
91. Quit moving
92. Bandleader’s command
93. “My ___” (Renaissance-festival address)
95. 7 to 1, e.g.
97. Tucker and Roberts
98. Newswoman Julie
100. Footwear for Dorothy Gale
104. Chinese-restaurant freebie, often
106. Beau
107. Went nowhere, as a line of investigation
112. Plant from the Greek for “star”
113. Increase
114. Title submarine of a hit 1990 movie with scenes set in DC and Maryland—and a fitting label for this month’s theme entries
117. ___ pad
118. Tiny opening
119. Get around
120. Drawing on the walls with your crayons, e.g.
121. Small stores
122. Went over the limit
123. Eats in the evening
124. Stan on sax
Down
1. Not even one
2. ___ Chef
3. City whose airport is named for Galileo
4. Mystic
5. Salon choices
6. ___ Ocho (famed street of Miami)
7. Bengali-born cartoon character
8. Jeremy in a jersey
9. Attempts to circumvent rules
10. Penny-pinching
11. Capital of Ukraine?
12. Unfamiliar
13. Sandwich with strips
14. Make all better
15. Geometry-class shapes
16. Alma mater of Tim Cook and Octavia Spencer
17. Politics and ___ (venerable bookstore)
18. Filled fully
24. Fall prize
29. Last word in a Spielberg title
30. Letters on some party invitations
32. Step on it!
33. Suggestive, as humor
34. Sketched out
36. Discover
37. Thwarted for the time being
38. 1850 novel whose first chapter is titled “The Prison-Door”
39. Pitch in
42. “24 Caprices for Solo Violin” composer
44. How some are missed
45. Social milieu
46. Couldn’t stand at all
48. Sushi grains
49. Creepy look
51. Are no longer
52. The NBA’s Grizzlies, on scoreboards
53. Sony Music label
55. Abbr. on a mountain sign
57. Postseason college matchup
58. Triple-check something, e.g.
63. Wacky
66. Cole Porter’s “___ Love”
67. Mean Girls actress
68. Beautifully colored stone
70. Sailors, in old slang
71. Ivan the Terrible, for example
72. Inflatable-mattress brand
74. Homes with hubcaps
77. Stands used by speakers
78. Buzzing swarm
81. Put a new end on, as a pool cue
82. Fall in the middle
83. Street that city hall may be on
85. God for Godard
90. Tourist city in Uttar Pradesh
91. Used a swizzle stick on
92. “It ___ hit me yet”
94. Aim
95. Told the host whether you’ll attend
96. Bitter drink
97. Slightest amounts
98. Gulf
99. Plant with broad leaves
101. ___ single (lucky base hit)
102. “___ not kidding!”
103. Weaken
105. Winged deity
108. The Senate and House (abbr.)
109. Second ___ (orchestra chair)
110. Period after Mardi Gras
111. Medical Mehmet, briefly
113. Alternative to a road atlas
115. Longtime Giant Manning
116. Ask repeatedly, as for repayment