October 2018 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Closes, as a jacket

5. It may run from 1 to 10

10. Big chunk

14. Rolling competition

19. Buffalo’s county

20. Hard-to-miss putt

21. Lane change?

22. Star Trek role played by Nichols and Saldana

23. Betty White’s character on The Golden Girls

25. Still with a chance to win

26. Mindless worker

27. Doing well

28. The Carpathians or the Urals, e.g.

30. Leave puzzled

31. Stewed food

35. Born and ___

36. Woodworking tools

40. Like Napoleon Dynamite

41. ___ the Wind (Garth Brooks album)

43. 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom winner Kennedy

44. Pen females

45. Queen of ___ (Biblical figure)

47. It contains a domain name

50. Explorer Tasman

51. Oak or cherry, for example

52. Colorful parrot

54. Robin Williams’s role in Aladdin

56. Prince hit of 1985

59. Novelist Walker

60. Common Amtrak destination from DC

61. Its capital is Salem (abbr.)

62. 8 Mile actor

64. Less than once

65. In addition to

69. Diazepam or Lorazepam, e.g.

71. Ear-tugging Burnett

73. Food often paired with granola

75. Billionaire Snyder

76. Dungeons & Dragons is one, for short

79. 1983 Woody Allen movie

80. School newspaper since 1873, with “the”

84. The Capital Centre was one

85. Tropical fruit

86. The Roaring Twenties and such

87. Opera set in Egypt

88. Become maggot-infested

89. Neighbor of New Brunswick and Quebec

91. Quit moving

92. Bandleader’s command

93. “My ___” (Renaissance-festival address)

95. 7 to 1, e.g.

97. Tucker and Roberts

98. Newswoman Julie

100. Footwear for Dorothy Gale

104. Chinese-restaurant freebie, often

106. Beau

107. Went nowhere, as a line of investigation

112. Plant from the Greek for “star”

113. Increase

114. Title submarine of a hit 1990 movie with scenes set in DC and Maryland—and a fitting label for this month’s theme entries

117. ___ pad

118. Tiny opening

119. Get around

120. Drawing on the walls with your crayons, e.g.

121. Small stores

122. Went over the limit

123. Eats in the evening

124. Stan on sax

Down

1. Not even one

2. ___ Chef

3. City whose airport is named for Galileo

4. Mystic

5. Salon choices

6. ___ Ocho (famed street of Miami)

7. Bengali-born cartoon character

8. Jeremy in a jersey

9. Attempts to circumvent rules

10. Penny-pinching

11. Capital of Ukraine?

12. Unfamiliar

13. Sandwich with strips

14. Make all better

15. Geometry-class shapes

16. Alma mater of Tim Cook and Octavia Spencer

17. Politics and ___ (venerable bookstore)

18. Filled fully

24. Fall prize

29. Last word in a Spielberg title

30. Letters on some party invitations

32. Step on it!

33. Suggestive, as humor

34. Sketched out

36. Discover

37. Thwarted for the time being

38. 1850 novel whose first chapter is titled “The Prison-Door”

39. Pitch in

42. “24 Caprices for Solo Violin” composer

44. How some are missed

45. Social milieu

46. Couldn’t stand at all

48. Sushi grains

49. Creepy look

51. Are no longer

52. The NBA’s Grizzlies, on scoreboards

53. Sony Music label

55. Abbr. on a mountain sign

57. Postseason college matchup

58. Triple-check something, e.g.

63. Wacky

66. Cole Porter’s “___ Love”

67. Mean Girls actress

68. Beautifully colored stone

70. Sailors, in old slang

71. Ivan the Terrible, for example

72. Inflatable-mattress brand

74. Homes with hubcaps

77. Stands used by speakers

78. Buzzing swarm

81. Put a new end on, as a pool cue

82. Fall in the middle

83. Street that city hall may be on

85. God for Godard

90. Tourist city in Uttar Pradesh

91. Used a swizzle stick on

92. “It ___ hit me yet”

94. Aim

95. Told the host whether you’ll attend

96. Bitter drink

97. Slightest amounts

98. Gulf

99. Plant with broad leaves

101. ___ single (lucky base hit)

102. “___ not kidding!”

103. Weaken

105. Winged deity

108. The Senate and House (abbr.)

109. Second ___ (orchestra chair)

110. Period after Mardi Gras

111. Medical Mehmet, briefly

113. Alternative to a road atlas

115. Longtime Giant Manning

116. Ask repeatedly, as for repayment