Photos From Washingtonian’s Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI

Thousands of Washington’s biggest foodies turned out for the 25th annual Washingtonian Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI, on Sunday, September 23. Attendees of the popular festival enjoyed a variety of dishes from 25 of the neighborhood’s best restaurants. While strolling K Street, guests also visited the booths of several local retailers and sipped on craft beers from Georgetown local Pizzeria Paradiso, sipped wine from 90+ Cellars, and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages by Coca-Cola.

In the INFINITI lounge, guests received screen printed tote bags from Soul & Ink and could taste mini Georgetown Cupcakes that were branded with INFINITI’s logo. Throughout the event attendees could also experience INFINITI’s all-new 2019 QX50, QX60, and QX80. All while 90’s cover band White Ford Bronco kept guests of all ages entertained throughout the day.

For additional entertainment, attendees played lawn games provided by Snap Entertainment in Washingtonian’s beer garden, powered by Pizzeria Paradiso, and visited the Kids Corner for face painting, coloring, and more.

Guests gathered around the stage to cheer on participants in the annual eating competitions, emceed by 94.7 Fresh FM‘s Kelly Collis, Tommy McFly and Jen Richer. The three competitions featured an assortment of cupcakes from Baked & Wired, bowls of spaghetti from Ristorante Piccolo, and powdered doughnuts on a string from District Doughnut.

Washingtonian food critics also crowned the best bites of the day, with awards going to 1789 Restaurant for Best in Show, Sequoia Restaurant for Carnivore’s Champion Dish, Chaia for Vegetarian’s Dream Dish, Rí Rá Georgetown for Best Catch of the Sea, and Ristorante Piccolo for Sweetest Sweet.

The 2018 Taste of Georgetown, presented by INFINITI was produced in partnership with the Georgetown Business Improvement District and continues to benefit the Georgetown Ministry Center’s services supporting the homeless.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor: INFINITI

Thank you to our supporting sponsors: Laura’s Lean, 94.7 Fresh FM, Carr Workplaces, DC Lottery, DGS Create, Diana Minshall of TTR Sotheby’s, Foley & Lardner, Georgetown BID, Jamestown, Kitchen Saver, PNC Bank, NILA Bags, State Farm, United Bank, ZICO Coconut Water.

Thank you to our beverage sponsors: 90+ Cellars, Coca-Cola, and Pizzeria Paradiso.

Thank you to our participating restaurants and retailers: 1789 Restaurant, America Eats Tavern, Baked & Wired, Bluestone Lane, Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge, Bravo Marketing Group, Cafe Bonaparte, Chaia, Clyde’s of Georgetown, Dafero, District Doughnut, The Dough Jar, ENO Wine Bar, Georgetown Cupcake, Mangia DC Food Tours, Martin’s Tavern, Nila Bags, Olivia Macaron, Pinstripes, Pizzeria Paradiso, Ri Rá Georgetown, Ristorante Piccolo, Sequoia, The Sovereign, Sprinkles, Thunder Burger & Bar, Unofficial DC, and Via Umbria.

Photos by Jeff Elkins and April Greer.