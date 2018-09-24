Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI

Thousands made their way to one of Washington's most popular neighborhoods for a day of food, music, and food
Thousands of Washington’s biggest foodies turned out for the 25th annual Washingtonian Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI, on Sunday, September 23. Attendees of the popular festival enjoyed a variety of dishes from 25 of the neighborhood’s best restaurants. While strolling K Street, guests also visited the booths of several local retailers and sipped on craft beers from Georgetown local Pizzeria Paradiso, sipped wine from 90+ Cellars, and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages by Coca-Cola.

In the INFINITI lounge, guests received screen printed tote bags from Soul & Ink and could taste mini Georgetown Cupcakes that were branded with INFINITI’s logo. Throughout the event attendees could also experience INFINITI’s all-new 2019 QX50, QX60, and QX80. All while 90’s cover band White Ford Bronco kept guests of all ages entertained throughout the day.

For additional entertainment, attendees played lawn games provided by Snap Entertainment in Washingtonian’s beer garden, powered by Pizzeria Paradiso, and visited the Kids Corner for face painting, coloring, and more.

Guests gathered around the stage to cheer on participants in the annual eating competitions, emceed by 94.7 Fresh FM‘s Kelly Collis, Tommy McFly and Jen Richer. The three competitions featured an assortment of cupcakes from Baked & Wired, bowls of spaghetti from Ristorante Piccolo, and powdered doughnuts on a string from District Doughnut.

Washingtonian food critics also crowned the best bites of the day, with awards going to 1789 Restaurant for Best in Show, Sequoia Restaurant for Carnivore’s Champion Dish, Chaia for Vegetarian’s Dream Dish, Rí Rá Georgetown for Best Catch of the Sea, and Ristorante Piccolo for Sweetest Sweet.

The 2018 Taste of Georgetown, presented by INFINITI was produced in partnership with the Georgetown Business Improvement District and continues to benefit the Georgetown Ministry Center’s services supporting the homeless.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor: INFINITI

Thank you to our supporting sponsors: Laura’s Lean, 94.7 Fresh FM, Carr Workplaces, DC Lottery, DGS Create, Diana Minshall of TTR Sotheby’s, Foley & Lardner, Georgetown BID, Jamestown, Kitchen Saver, PNC Bank, NILA Bags, State Farm, United Bank, ZICO Coconut Water.

Thank you to our beverage sponsors: 90+ CellarsCoca-Cola, and Pizzeria Paradiso.

Thank you to our participating restaurants and retailers: 1789 Restaurant, America Eats Tavern, Baked & Wired, Bluestone Lane, Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge, Bravo Marketing Group, Cafe Bonaparte, Chaia, Clyde’s of Georgetown, Dafero, District Doughnut, The Dough Jar, ENO Wine Bar, Georgetown Cupcake, Mangia DC Food Tours, Martin’s Tavern, Nila Bags, Olivia Macaron, Pinstripes, Pizzeria Paradiso, Ri Rá Georgetown, Ristorante Piccolo, Sequoia, The Sovereign, Sprinkles, Thunder Burger & Bar, Unofficial DC, and Via Umbria.

Photos by Jeff Elkins and April Greer. 

Guests could purchase teal taste tickets at several ticket booths throughout the event
Grace Broadbent, Adam Meiss, Emma Cook, and Elliot Loftus

INFINITI’s all-new 2019 QX50 was displayed at the event
Attendees checking out the vehicle
District Doughnut
Arryn, Tejal, Ria, Naya, and Vipul Mistry
Attendees waiting in line for chicken paella from Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge
Games in the beer garden were provided by Snap Entertainment
Attendees could enjoy craft beers provided by Pizzeria Paradiso in the beer garden
Sequoia Restaurant served grilled baby lamb chops and Argentinean skirt steak
In the INFINITI lounge guests could enjoy mini Georgetown Cupcakes with the car brand’s logo
Attendees could also take home screen printed tote bags created by Soul & Ink
Kathleen Hoang, Trinh Hoang, and Marissa McFarland
Attendees could enjoy wine at each bar provided by 90+ Cellars
Hannah Pane and Shannon Edgar
In the Laura’s Lean lounge, guests could relax and enjoy their tastes
Also in the Laura’s Lean lounge guests took home samples of their grass fed beef jerky
White Ford Bronco performed for the crowd and kept guests singing and dancing all day
In the Kids Corner younger attendees could get their face painted
Guests enjoyed samples of ZICO Coconut Water at their tent
Kelly Collis of 94.7 Fresh FM along with Tommy McFly and Jen Richer introduced the eating competitions
Kannika Khongsawat was the winner of the Baked & Wired eating competition
Daniel Smith, winner of the Ristorante Piccolo spaghetti competition, shows off his clean bowl
For the final competition contestants had to eat powdered District Doughnuts hung from a string
Bluestone Lane kept guests energized by serving their cold brew iced coffee
T.J. Tree, Sarah Senseman, Katherine Senseman, and Antonio DiMarco
Cafe Bonaparte served their sweet crepes
Non-alcoholic beverages were provided by Coca-Cola
Anthony Ward, Dayna Ward, and Barbara Anderson
Snap Entertainment provided their Giant Pin Art activation for guests to interact with
Mae Ciriello and Andrew Ciriello
In the INFINITI retail space attendees could experience the history of the car brand and new model features
Attendees brought their four legged companions to the dog friendly event
Olivia Macaron served guests boxes of their sweet treats
Attendees were also able to shop at area retailer booths at the event including Nila Bags
Jen Richer of 94.7 Fresh FM awards Sequoia Restaurant Executive Chef Fanor Balderramma with the Carnivore’s Champion Dish Award
TJ and Eric
1789 Restaurant took home the Best in Show award for their dish
The crowd at the event

 

 

 

Kelly Poole