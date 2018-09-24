Event Company Debuts at 2nd Annual Allison Gala at Longview Gallery

Founder of Allison Gala Brandt Ricca, Allison's family Bill, Wanda and Cathy Ryan and the band Riptide. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography

The 2nd Annual Allison Gala was held on Monday, September 10th at Longview Gallery. The popular DC venue was proud to host the gala for a consecutive year.

The gala was founded by Brandt Ricca, owner of the new DC based events and marketing company Nora Lee, which debuted with its logo on the pink “red” carpet. The gala was started in memory of close family friend Allison Virginia Ryan who lost her battle to Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the age of 28 (20 months post diagnosis).

Triple Negative Breast Cancer gets its name for the lack of three receptors known to fuel most breast cancers: estrogen, progesterone and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The most successful treatments for breast cancer target these receptors. Triple Negative Breast Cancer tends to be more aggressive, more likely to recur and more difficult to treat because there are currently no targeted treatments.

The gala, which benefits the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, raised more than $25,000 in 2017 and added another $15,000 this year to the cumulative total through sponsorships, ticket sales, and silent auction bidding.

Guests danced to the sounds of classic soft rock cover band Riptide, with a break to listen to a surprise interim performance by vocal artist Cariel Coates.

Food stations were fueled by Shake Shack, District Taco, Matchbox and Menchies, and guests quenched their thirst at cocktail stations provided by Compass Rose, Bar Pilar and Cafe St Ex.

After party followed at Baby Wale.

Major donors, sponsors and contributors to Allison Gala include the following:
Bourbon Club DC (coming soon)
Candice Wright Graphic Designer
Allison Virginia Ryan
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Jordan Gautreau, intern for Allison Gala. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Cocktail station and wine sponsors Cafe St. Ex, Compass Rose and BAR R’OD. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Renowned Washington DC DJ Farrah Flosscett. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Guests received an Allison Gala bracelet before walking the pink “red” carpet. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Dance floor regulars of the night Vail Fortson and guests. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Co-chair of Allison Gala and creator of @thebooziefoodie Channing Foster and Jeff Naft. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Attendees were able to create their own tacos at the District Taco station. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Gala sponsors Carlos Garcia, Lucinda Eng and James Grant of Eng Garcia Grant & Co. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Victoria Gaines, Jasmine Goodrich and DC photographer Stephen Reasonover enjoy the cookie bar where the sweets could be decorated and bagged to take home. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography
Sponsor of Allison Gala Maximilian Oshalim, MD. Photo Credit: Gina Lowery Photography