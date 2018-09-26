Washingtonian Today: Understanding Rod Rosenstein

Welcome to Wednesday, which could be a relatively quiet day in Washington (remember those?). Tomorrow, there will be a public hearing on the sexual assault allegations regarding Brett Kavanaugh and President Trump will meet with Rod Rosenstein. In other news, there’s no rain expected this morning, and the Blue Line hit a deer.

• Our latest feature is a timely one on how Washington makes—and subsequently breaks—political figures in the Trump era. Dig into Luke Mullins‘s must-read profile of Rod Rosenstein, who might still be deputy attorney general by the end of Thursday.

• The protestors who found Ted Cruz at Fiola told us that they got their tip thanks to the “eyes and ears everywhere.”

• Related: Another norm in DC is shifting. Restaurants, you can not be apolitical anymore.

• Take a break from the onslaught of news and look at photos of this immaculate home in Fort Washington decorated with antiques and finds from Target.

Joan Jett is known mostly as a solo artist now, but her early career was defined by her time in the rock band the Runaways. The documentary Bad Reputation describes the rock and punk scenes of the 1970s and outlines Jett’s rise to stardom through archival footage and interviews with the artist (and her contemporaries). The film shows on Wednesday (one night only) at AFI Silver. $13, 8 PM.

Publishers love Apple News, Will Oremus writes. If only they could make any money off of it. (Slate)

According to the Capital Weather Gang, this rainy stint is a real sore spot for residents. Feeling blue? It’s probably due to the weather. (Washington Post)

Deadspin founder Will Leitch on the abysmal rise of Barstool Sports and whether publications like his aided and abetted its normalization. (New York)

Ask our food critic where you should get sandwiches now that Taylor Gourmet is gone in her weekly chat.

