What’s in My Gym Bag: SoulCycle Instructor and Real Estate Agent DJ Gerrish

Who: DJ Gerrish, 29, Shaw

Does: SoulCycle instructor

Gym Bag Thoughts: “Health and fitness to me is more than a hobby—it has to be a lifestyle. The way we treat our bodies is so crucial to getting the most out of life when we aren’t in the studio or in the gym.”

Here’s what Gerrish—who is a real estate agent at Compass when he’s not in the studio—carries with him on the go.

SoulCycle Backpack

“I use our black SoulCycle backpack I received on the first SoulCycle Instructor Legends Retreat. Not only does it carry my stuff, but it carries a lot of incredible memories and experiences from that trip with my friends and colleagues.” Mens SoulCycle Backpack, $98, soul-cycle.com.

Laptop

“My laptop travels with me everywhere. It’s a pretty crucial part of my daily life.” 13-inch MacBook Air, $999 – $1,199, apple.com.

Sneakers

“My favorites are my Nike Metcons for cross training.” Nike Metcon 4, $130, eastbay.com.

Snack

“I love Thunderbird bars. It’s a company I discovered when I was visiting Austin and they make incredible, simple bars from just a few ingredients and minimal processing.” Thunderbird Real Food Bar in Cashew Fig Carrot, $30 for Box of 15, thunderbirdbar.com.

Headphones

Wireless headphones for more on-the-go ease. Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II, $230, Bose.com.

Water

Fiji = the nectar of SoulCycle. Fiji Water 700 mL Sports Cap Case of 12, $30, shopfijiwater.com.

Lotion

“My favorite Kiehl’s facial moisturizer because sweating and showering multiple times a day can really dry out your skin.” Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, $30, sephora.com.

