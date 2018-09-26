Health  |  Shopping

What’s in My Gym Bag: SoulCycle Instructor and Real Estate Agent DJ Gerrish

Written by | Published on
What’s in My Gym Bag: SoulCycle Instructor and Real Estate Agent DJ Gerrish
Photo courtesy of SoulCycle.

Welcome to What’s in My Gym Bag, a look at what trainers, coaches, and other health and fitness pros around DC keep on-hand when they’re living out of a locker. What’s in your gym bag? Email me at kolsen@washingtonian.com.

Who: DJ Gerrish, 29, Shaw
Does: SoulCycle instructor
Gym Bag Thoughts: Health and fitness to me is more than a hobby—it has to be a lifestyle. The way we treat our bodies is so crucial to getting the most out of life when we aren’t in the studio or in the gym.”

Here’s what Gerrish—who is a real estate agent at Compass when he’s not in the studio—carries with him on the go.

SoulCycle Backpack

“I use our black SoulCycle backpack I received on the first SoulCycle Instructor Legends Retreat. Not only does it carry my stuff, but it carries a lot of incredible memories and experiences from that trip with my friends and colleagues.” Mens SoulCycle Backpack, $98, soul-cycle.com.

Laptop

“My laptop travels with me everywhere. It’s a pretty crucial part of my daily life.” 13-inch MacBook Air, $999 – $1,199, apple.com

Sneakers

“My favorites are my Nike Metcons for cross training.” Nike Metcon 4, $130, eastbay.com

Snack

“I love Thunderbird bars. It’s a company I discovered when I was visiting Austin and they make incredible, simple bars from just a few ingredients and minimal processing.” Thunderbird Real Food Bar in Cashew Fig Carrot, $30 for Box of 15, thunderbirdbar.com.

Headphones

Wireless headphones for more on-the-go ease. Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II, $230, Bose.com.

Water

Fiji = the nectar of SoulCycle. Fiji Water 700 mL Sports Cap Case of 12, $30, shopfijiwater.com.

Lotion

“My favorite Kiehl’s facial moisturizer because sweating and showering multiple times a day can really dry out your skin.” Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, $30, sephora.com. 

More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Kim Olsen
Associate Editor

Kim Olsen joined Washingtonian in 2016 after moving to DC from Pittsburgh, where she earned an MFA in nonfiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh. She lives in Alexandria.