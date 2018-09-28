9 Great Breakfast Spots for Early Risers

Be first in line for these doughnuts, biscuits, and breakfast sandwiches.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Opens at: DC: 7:30 weekdays, 9 AM weekends; Falls Church: 8 AM daily.You can get your breakfast sandwich on a bun, biscuit, or savory doughnut—just don’t miss the creme brulee doughnut for dessert.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Opens at: 7 AM weekdays, 8 AM weekends.

We head to David Guas’s cafe for the build-your-own egg sandwiches on buttery biscuits.

Breadfurst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Opens at: 7 AM weekdays, 8 AM weekends.

Load up on pastries at this bread-focused bakery, including monkey bread, brioche, and glazed doughnuts.

Brothers and Sisters

1770 Euclid St., NW

Opens at: 6:30 AM daily.

Fries for breakfast? You can have them—along with savory oatmeal and milk-bread French toast—at this Erik Bruner-Yang spot in the Line Hotel’s lobby.

Little Red Fox

5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

Opens at: 7:30 AM Tuesday through Sunday.

This market/cafe serves up tasty breakfast sandwiches. Try the Portlander, with a fried egg, apple butter, gorgonzola, and arugula.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

Opens at: 8 AM daily.

We’re big fans of this Ledroit Park cafe’s morning arepa, filled with avocado, queso fresco, and a runny egg.

Silver Diner

Several locations in Maryland and Virginia

Opens at: 6:30 or 7 AM daily, depending on location.

This health-minded diner does right by classics like pancakes and French toast, and also puts out a good bison huevos rancheros.

Stomping Ground

2309 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Opens at: 7 AM Tuesday through Saturday, 9 AM Sunday.

You’ll likely have to get in line at this Del Ray cafe, but the big, fluffy biscuits are worth it.

Ted’s Bulletin

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Opens at: 7 AM daily.

Hit the pastry case, or go for massive breakfast burritos, breakfast sandos, and omelets.

Join the conversation!