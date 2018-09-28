Photographer’s Notebook: The Ford/Kavanaugh Hearings

Even by recent standards, Thursday was a pretty tough day in Washingtonian. Our photographer Evy Mages was on Capitol Hill during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that featured testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who described what she said was Brett Kavanaugh‘s sexual assault on her in high school, and from Kavanaugh, who said no such assault occurred. Outside the hearing room, demonstrators gathered and voiced their support for either party. And beyond the buildings, the rain, gloom, and signs of deep frustration continued all day.

