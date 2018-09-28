Washingtonian Today: The Friday Washington Deserves

We made it to Friday! Hurrah! Today is plenty needed. Some good news: the Metro is running on time and according to the Capital Weather Gang this weekend is all set to be “splendid.” How wonderful. I hope to get a long, luxurious nap in this weekend and make some time to check out new vendors at Union Market.

This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination—yet regardless of what happens this morning, Mitch McConnell can bring his nomination to the Senate floor.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• You know what they say: early bird gets the worm. Thanks to our new handy list, early risers now get the best breakfast spots.

• Out staff photographer Evy Mages was all over Capitol Hill yesterday. See a gallery of her photos. I was out, too, and wrote about the worst Thursday in Washington.

• The Smithsonian American Art museum is now displaying art from trailblazing African-American artist Bill Traylor, a former slave. Here are three things to know about the stunning pieces.

• This couple met on a dating app and now they’re married which should give all of us lonely singles infinite hope. Swipe right on their gorgeous wedding photos!

Our pick for things to do around the District:

WJFK, 106.7 The Fan celebrates DC sports with its fifth annual Fan Fest at The St. James Sports and Active Entertainment Center in Springfield. The station will be broadcasting live, while kids can participate in sports clinics (in soccer, football, basketball, and lacrosse) or a batting clinic with former Washington National Michael Morse. Current and former Washington Redskins including Chris Thompson and Clinton Portis will be signing autographs, and the Chad Dukes Beer Garden will be open. Free to attend (autograph tickets are $10 per player), 12 – 3 PM

Good reads:

Eliana Johnson on Yale’s sudden turn on Brett Kavanaugh. (Politico)

The battle over the Potomac Yard Metro is far from over, Patricia Sullivan reports. (Washington Post)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Ask our food critic, Ann Limpert, where you should eat to drown out the horrible news cycle at 11 AM–that’s right, it’s time for her weekly chat.

Check out our 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

