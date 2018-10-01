A DC Staycation

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Washington DC, 2121 P St., NW; 202-448-1800.

What’s special: Located in Dupont Circle, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar offers guests morning coffee and tea, a fitness center, use of bikes, and a nightly evening wine hour. It’s also pet friendly. You can dine at Urbana, its Italian restaurant, where many of the ingredients come from its rooftop garden. Kimpton Hotels of Washington, DC is launching a partnership with Shop Made in DC, a Dupont Circle retail incubator (two blocks from hotel) that showcases District makers and their goods, such as Shrub District, Lost Sock Roasters, and Harper Macaw Chocolates. The shop is celebrating its first birthday on October 18.

The deal: The “Make a Getaway” package includes overnight accommodations, a DC canvas tote, Washington-themed cookies by small batch confectioner The Capital Candy Jar, a hand-illustrated postcard by DC artist Carlos Carmonamedina, and a $15 gift card to the shop. Room rates start at $199. Washingtonian readers also receive two cocktails at Urbana, a $30 value. Mention the Washingtonian at check-in to get this deal.

When: Valid for stays through November 1, 2018.

New York, New York

Where: The Benjamin, 125 East 50th St., New York; 212-715-2500.

What’s special: With The Benjamin’s Rest & Renew program, you get everything you need for a good night’s sleep. The program is led by a sleep medicine expert, Dr. Rebecca Robbins. You’ll have a choice of ten pillows, plus sleep masks, earplugs, blackout curtains, a noise machine, a lullaby music library, and an on-demand guided meditation program with the push of a button on the room phone. The residence-like rooms include a kitchenette with mini-refrigerator. The location is ideal for walking to many of New York’s top attractions including Grand Central Terminal, the Museum of Modern Art, Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Times Square, and Broadway, as well shops and restaurants. It’s also pet friendly.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” includes up to 20 percent off their best rate, a $25 dining credit toward celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s the National Bar & Dining Rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and late checkout depending on availability. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2018.

Autumn Beauty

Where: Equinox Resort, 3567 Main St., Manchester Village, Vt.; 802-362-4700.

What’s special: The resort, with over 200 years of history, has been visited by several U.S. presidents, and Theodore Roosevelt gave a campaign speech on the front lawn. After being closed in 1972, it was restored and reopened in 1985 and again had a major restoration in 1992. Designated as a National Historic Place, it also has all the modern conveniences. At the resort, guests can golf, play tennis, try falconry, drive off-road through the mountains in a Land Rover, swim in the indoor pool, hike, mountain bike, and be pampered at the spa. (Make sure to look at the scale in the spa that was found during the renovation. At one time guests were weighed when they arrived and when they left. It was believed if you didn’t gain weight, your trip wasn’t a success.) You can also walk into the cute town with shops and restaurants. Fall is the perfect time to come, when Vermont’s Green Mountains are ablaze with color.

The deal: “Vermont’s Best of Fall Package,” a Washingtonian reader exclusive, includes overnight accommodations, a welcome amenity (a tote bag with fresh apples and house-made apple cider donuts) waiting in room upon arrival, two free cocktails at the Falcon Bar, and a 15 percent off round of golf for two. The starting rate is $203. To book, call in-house reservations at 877-854-7625 and mention the Washingtonian exclusive package.

When: Valid for stays through October 31, 2018.

Bean Town

Where: Fairmont Copley Plaza, 138 St. James Ave., Boston; 617-267-5300.

What’s special: This elegant downtown landmark first opened in 1912. While its past is nicely preserved, the rooms also have modern conveniences like updated bathrooms. The lobby gleams with marble columns, chandeliers, mosaic floors, and gilt-framed doors and windows. It’s not only pet friendly, but they have a resident dog and a water bowl outside is crystal. Its complimentary 3,000-square-foot rooftop fitness center has floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Boston’s Back Bay. The hotel is close to the Boston Public Library, Trinity Church, Old South Church, Public Gardens, Prudential Center, Freedom Trail, and Newbury Street with its fine stores and restaurants.

The deal: The exclusive Washingtonian “Boston Overnight Made Easy” package includes a room upgrade, a $50 value. Rates start at $359 a night. To book click here.

When: Book through October 31, 2018, for stays through December 30, 2018.

Fun in the Big Easy

Where: International House Hotel, 221 Camp St., New Orleans; 504-553-9550.

What’s special: Built in 1906 in the Beaux-Arts style, the building once was home to the United States’ first World Trade Center. The hotel has soaring 23-foot ceilings, and today hosts a series of changing exhibits titled “Here’s to the Creative Ones,” honoring talented people including Audrey Hepburn, Nelson Mandela, and Steve Jobs. The Loa Bar, which is lit by candlelight and a hand-blown light sculpture, features limited-production wines, beers, spirits, and cocktails, plus signature drinks with such ingredients as homemade syrups. The hotel is close to the French Quarter (minus the party atmosphere) and near restaurants, Bourbon Street, the Warehouse/Art District, and Canal Street.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Great Getaways Package” includes a room rate of $229 a night with a two-night minimum, a $50 savings. Washingtonian readers also receive a free book, “New Orleans the First 300 Year,” a $35 value, plus two free cocktails, a $30 value. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through January 31, 2019.

Golf and More in the Caribbean

Where: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Carr La Romana – Higuey, La Romana 22000, Dominican Republic; 855-580-4814.

What’s special: The resort has three championship golf courses including Pete Dye’s signature course, Teeth of the Dog. That course is carved from the rugged rock and coral of the Dominican coastline, with seven holes right along the ocean. The Dye Fore course has views of the Dominican mountains, the Chavon River, and Cliffside holes, while The Links course offers views of the Caribbean Sea and the resort grounds. While players come here for the golf, the 7,000-acre resort also offers a private beach, five pools, snorkeling, kayaking, paddleboating, fishing, sailing, tennis, horseback riding, a shooting center (trap, skeet, and sporting clays), a fitness center, a spa, and seven dining options plus the Epicure food truck.

The deal: The “Unlimited Teeth of the Dog with Breakfast” package includes accommodations, a full daily breakfast buffet at Lago Restaurant, use of a four-passenger golf cart to travel through the resort, complimentary Wi-Fi, and all-day play on Teeth of the Dog or on the resort’s two other courses. Washingtonian readers also receive a $100 resort credit. Prices start at $399 a night for two people, with a three-night minimum. Mention “Washingtonian” at the time of booking to get this deal.

When: Book by October 31 for travel through December 21, 2018.