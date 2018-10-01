MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

THEATRE Signature Theatre starts its fourth season of “SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series at Ali’s Bar” on Monday. On five nights, Signature will present a reading of a new play, followed by a discussion with the audience. This month’s reading, Mermaid by Andrew Rosendorf, delves into gender identity when a nine year-old raised as a boy tells her family that she identifies as a girl. Free, 7 PM.

FILM See the early 1980s concert film Urgh! A Music War at the Black Cat Backstage. The film features live footage from new wave and post-punk bands such as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), The Go-Go’s, Devo, Dead Kennedys, and more. Free, 8 PM (doors at 7:30 PM).

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

FILM The eighth DC Palestinian Film and Arts Festival features a variety of workshops, comedy, and films screenings at venues across the city. Onscreen, see 13 feature and short films, starting with the refugee camp documentary 194, Us Children of the Camp on Tuesday night at E Street Cinema. While the two Palestinian embroidery workshops are sold out, there is a painting workshop on Sunday afternoon at Studio Theatre. The festival closes on Sunday night with standup comedian Mona Aburmishan at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. Through October 7. Tickets: Individual events free-$18, film pass $40.

CURLING Were you inspired by Team Shuster’s gold medal victory for the US at the PyeongChang Olympics? The Potomac Curling Club in Laurel, MD is hosting a three-hour “Learn to Curl” session. This hands-on lesson will feature 90 minutes of instruction followed by a game among the participants. Dress warmly and wear soft-soled shoes or sneakers. $60, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

HOCKEY Our beloved Washington Capitals—remember, the 2018 Stanley Cup Champions?—are playing the first home game of the season on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. See the team hoist their first championship banner before they take on the Boston Bruins; fans attending the game will receive a replica banner. Fans without tickets to the game can watch the banner ceremony and game on the G Street outdoor video board (located above McDonald’s). Before the game, watch players arrive and walk the red carpet on F Street between 6th & 7th Streets NW. Red Carpet: Free, 4:45-5:30 PM. Game: $149-900+ (resale prices vary), 7:30 PM (pre-game ceremony at 7 PM).

SKATING See the new Disney On Ice show “Mickey’s Search Party” through Sunday at EagleBank Arena. Watch all your Disney favorites skating, interacting with the audience, and deftly pulling off aerial stunts. Catch Mickey and Minnie, Tinker Bell and Captain Hook, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and of course, characters from Frozen. Through October 7. $15-90.