#10

Where: 3101 Albemarle St. NW

How much: $1,400,00

With six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-baths, this former ambassador’s residence in Forest Hills has plenty of entertaining space and terraced gardens on over an acre of land.

#9

Where: 5315 Merriam St., Bethesda

How much: $1,500,00

This townhouse is spread across four levels with three bedrooms, two full baths, and two half-baths. It comes with a rec room, a fenced yard, and a rooftop terrace with a fireplace, wet bar, and built-in grill.

#8

Where: 3651 Chevy Chase Lake Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $1,550,000

Located in a newly built development, this four-bedroom, three-bath, and two-half-bath townhouse comes with a private elevator, two-car garage, and a rooftop terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

#7

Where: 1746 Q St. NW

How much: $1,600,000

This 1890 Victorian in Dupont Circle has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and charming touches such as hardwood floors, built-ins, exposed brick, high ceilings, two fireplaces, and an English basement.

#6

Where: 4828 Upton St. NW

How much: $1,709,000

This 3,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Colonial in Spring Valley has a fireplace, sunroom, and a garage.

#5 (No photo available)

Where: 1631 Suter Ln. NW

How much: $1,725,000

Spread across four floors, the four bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Georgetown rowhouse has an oversized living room, wood floors, and a private garden.

#4

Where: 3220 Cleveland Ave. NW

How much: $2,251,000

This Colonial in Massachusetts Avenue Heights comes with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Hang out in the master suite, which has its own dressing room and a private terrace with views of the National Cathedral.

#3

Where: 1800 38th St. NW

How much: $2,300,000

This Burleith home recently underwent a complete renovation, and it comes with six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths plus a two-car garage.

#2

Where: 405 Niblick Dr. SE, Vienna

How much: $2,345,349

This Craftsman is a new build, with seven bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, and a fully finished basement across more than 7,400 square feet of space.

#1

Where: 4665 34th St. N, Arlington

How much: $2,450,232

A new build in Arlington, this spot comes with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, a fully finished basement, and a fireplace.

