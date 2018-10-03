Washingtonian Winter Wine Classic
At the Washingtonian Winter Wine Classic, guests will enjoy live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and sip wine from vendors all evening. Wine vendors will provide sips from their booths to attendees that will be toting Washingtonian wine glasses throughout the night. VIP ticket purchasers will be able to enter the event 1 hour early from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from their favorite – and soon to be favorite – wine vendors.
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
6PM-9PM
6PM-9PM
AJAX
1011 4th Street NW | Washington, DC
1011 4th Street NW | Washington, DC
Tickets
VIP
$65 | Experience the event an hour early at 6PM.
General Admission
$55 | 7PM-9PM
VIP$65 | Experience the event an hour early at 6PM.
General Admission$55 | 7PM-9PM
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
Getting There
We encourage you to use a ride share service, taxi, or public transportation.