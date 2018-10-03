At the Washingtonian Winter Wine Classic, guests will enjoy live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and sip wine from vendors all evening. Wine vendors will provide sips from their booths to attendees that will be toting Washingtonian wine glasses throughout the night. VIP ticket purchasers will be able to enter the event 1 hour early from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from their favorite – and soon to be favorite – wine vendors.