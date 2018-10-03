Wolfgang Puck Is Opening a Luxe Steakhouse in Georgetown

The Rosewood hotel will temporarily close to make way for Cut and more Puck venues.

Just when you thought DC’s boom of celebrity chef-driven steakhouses was waning, here’s another: Cut by Wolfgang Puck. The “contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse” will open inside Georgetown’s Rosewood hotel in Spring 2019.

In advance of the opening, the property will shut down on October 17 for renovations of its dining and public spaces leading up to the debut. This is the second overhaul for the luxury hotel, which originally opened as the Capella in 2013 with a grill helmed by former White House chef Frank Ruta. At the new Rosewood, Puck will take over all the dining areas, including food and drink for the revamped lobby lounge and scenic rooftop.

Puck’s high-end steakhouse line originated in LA’s Beverly Wilshire Hotel over a decade ago. Washington’s location will be the seventh, joining branches in Las Vegas, Doha, and Singapore. Chef Andrew Skala, a veteran of the group who’s worked at branches of Cut and Spago over the past 13 years, will helm the kitchen. In addition to staples of the restaurant—think pricey dry-aged meats, caviar service—there’ll be a regional focus on Mid-Atlantic dishes and ingredients.

This is Puck’s second foray into DC; he opened high-end Chinese spot The Source in 2007. His hotel restaurant comes at a time when Washington’s boutique properties are fortifying themselves with culinary talent, including the trio of restaurants from chefs Erik Bruner-Yang and Spike Gjerde inside The Line DC, and the soon-to-fully-open Eaton Workshop with chef Tim Ma.

Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Rosewood. 1050 31st St NW.

Join the conversation!