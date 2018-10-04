Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/6 – 10/7)

In case pleasant fall weather ever arrives, every pick has private outdoor space
Written by | Published on
This Capitol Hill rowhouse was recently remodeled and expanded. All photographs courtesy of MRIS.

Capitol Hill 

Where: 720 East Capitol St. NE
How much: $2,199,000
When: Sunday, October 7 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Take in views of the Capitol from the rooftop terrace on this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath rowhouse. It also has tall ceilings, hardwood floors, a lower-level in-law suite, an enclosed rear garden, and a garage.

Arlington

Where: 2829 1st Rd. N
How much: $1,329,000
When: Sunday, October 7 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This modern new build comes with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, huge windows, white oak floors, and a rooftop patio.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1313 Irving St. NW, #1
How much: $900,000
When: Sunday, October 7 from 12 to 3 PM
Why: With three bedrooms and bathrooms, this new condo has hardwood floors, high-end appliances, a built-in sound system, and its own deck.

Hill East

Where: 1503 K St. SE, Unit 301
How much: $629,000
When: Sunday, October 7 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This spot comes with two master bedroom suites (each with views of the nearby river), as well as Carrara counters, wood floors, high ceilings, and a rooftop deck.

Shaw

Where: 1011 M St. NW, Unit 601
How much: $599,000
When: Saturday, October 6 from 1 to 3 PM; Sunday, October 7 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This one bedroom, one bath is a corner unit (which means extra windows!) and also comes with marble counters, motorized blinds, and a private balcony.

 

