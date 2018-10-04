THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

FILM Kick off Halloween month with the 13th annual Spooky Movie International Horror Festival this weekend at the AFI Silver Theatre. The schedule features classic films (Phantasm: Remastered, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), new horror flicks (Blood Paradise, Mandy), a documentary about a favorite children’s book (Scary Stories), and a docudrama about the Norwegian black metal scene (Lords of Chaos). $15 per screening or $80 for a festival pass. Through October 7.

BOOKS Social media can be a battleground: authors P. W. Singer and Emerson T. Brooking will speak about their new book, Likewar: The Weaponization of Social Media, at Politics & Prose at the Wharf. They will discuss how social media has influenced news and politics—and vice versa—by delving into Pizzagate and Donald Trump’s tweets and their impact on current events. Free, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

COMEDY Stand-up comedian Emmy Blotnick is known mostly for her behind-the-scenes work: She is one of the staff writers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and previously wrote for Comedy Central’s The President Show and @midnight. Her own half-hour special will premiere on Comedy Central Friday night—or you could turn off the TV and see her perform live at DC Improv’s lounge. Through October 6. $17-$20.

VIKINGS The Vikings are taking over the Wharf with a giant pop-up centered around the world’s largest operational Viking ship, the Draken Harald Harfagre. In addition to tours of the boat, watch the Draken documentary Expedition America – a Modern Viking Adventure, and check out the photo/video exhibit at the Draken Village. Through October 15. Draken tours: $12. Arrival Ceremony: 10/5 at 1 PM, free.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

FESTIVAL The 23rd Art on the Avenue festival takes place in Del Ray on Mount Vernon Avenue. In addition to more than 350 artists and craftspeople, the festival will feature five stages of live music, food, and a pie-baking contest. Children can participate in a ton of crafty activities, such as building a scarecrow or creating stained glass. Free, 10 AM – 6 PM.

DANCE The first AfroCuban DC Dance Festival will take place on Saturday at the Capitol Quarter Community Center (near Navy Yard). The day is full of 25-minute dance classes of various styles of Afro-Cuban dance, culminating in a workshop led by master choreographer Oscar Rousseaux Pons. Join the afterparty at Local 16 that starts with a complementary salsa class. Classes: $25 per class or $120 for an all-day pass, 11 AM – 8 PM. Afterparty (21+): free, 9:30 PM.

VOLUNTEER The first ever Fall Volunteer Expo will showcase nonprofits and volunteer opportunities in the District at the Penthouse Pool Club on U Street. Learn about organizations serving the environment, the homeless, LGBTQ issues, educational services, and animal rescue; with every $10 donated to a participating charity, guests can get a complimentary cocktail from the bar. The event is co-hosted by VIDA Fitness and Serve DC, the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism. Free to attend, 4-6 PM.

FOOD The Taste of Bethesda Festival features food from 60 restaurants in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Enjoy tastings of food while listening to live music from five stages. Free to attend (four tasting tickets $5), 11 AM – 4 PM.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

FESTIVAL The 37th annual Takoma Park Street Festival will run down Carroll Avenue from the Maryland side to the DC side of Takoma Park. Catch 18 different bands across three stages and a bunch of local food vendors. Kids will have plenty of activities, while adults can purchase a “Crawl” mug to get discounted beverages (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) in various neighborhood restaurants and bars. Free, 10 AM – 5 PM.

PLANTS Kokedama is a ball of moss-covered soil from which a plant can grow and be hung like an ornament. Learn how to create your own at the Smithsonian American Art Museum from Lily Cox, artist and founder of A Strange Flower DC. $12, 1 PM.

BEER Learn about the art of homebrewing—and taste some locally homebrewed beer—at the 7th DC Homebrewers BBQ fundraiser at 3 Stars Brewing. Join in the raffle for brewing-related prizes, such as gift cards, local brewery swag, or the opportunity to “brew for a day” at New District Brewing. Entry fee gives guests a pour of a 3 Stars beer, a taster glass to sample the homebrews, and one raffle entry. $10 in advance or $12 at the door, 1 PM.

DOGS Obsessed with Corgis? Head down to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial for the Million Corg March. Walk with the herd along the Tidal Basin to the Washington Monument and National Mall. They are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes, so be prepared for *even more* cuteness. Group departs the Thomas Jefferson Memorial at 2 PM.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

FILM Midterm elections are still a month away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the issues that will show up on the ballot. The Meet the Press Film Festival with the American Film Institute (AFI) will feature nearly two dozen short-length documentaries at the Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema. Films will be grouped by themes; each program will conclude with a Q&A with filmmakers moderated by an NBC News correspondents and anchors. The schedule features films on immigration, gun control, poverty, and more. $10, 5:30 PM. (Several screenings are sold out but there will be a standby line for any unfilled seats.)

MUSIC National Coming Out Day is on Thursday, but Capital Pride is celebrating early with a Music in the Night event at the Hamilton. The show will feature musical-theater numbers from performers such as American Idol alum and YouTube personality Todrick Hall and some DC theater veterans. The show will be emceed by Helen Hayes Award-winner Frank Britton, who is a native Washingtonian and a 17-year vet of the DC theater scene. $19.75 – $39.75, 8 PM.