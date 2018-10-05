10 Spots Around DC for Columbus Day Brunch

A day off from work means another morning for brunch favorites. These are the spots serving up pancakes, omelettes, and mimosas on Monday, October 8th.

Ambar

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd

Savory pies, creamy spreads, and mezze platters are all part of this Balkan brunch. For those eager to sample widely, try bottomless plates and brunch drinks (must be ordered by the whole table, $39 at the DC location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon). When: 10 AM to 3:30 PM; 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Baba

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

It might not feel like fall, but get into the pumpkin spice spirit with a roasted pumpkin sandwich and sweet Turkish coffee. For $29, dive into the farm buffet with pastries, paninis, and $1 cocktails. When: 9:30 AM to 3 PM

The Bird

1337 11th St., NW

Early bird gets the brunch at this poultry-themed spot (think chicken breakfast tacos and a duck bacon breakfast sandwich). Vegetarians can also get in on the action and order the fried green tomato Benedict or the veggie omelette. When: 9 AM to 3 PM

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

A long weekend calls for both bottomless brunch drinks and unlimited small plates at this Mexican spot ($35, must be ordered by the whole table). The corn tortillas are handmade daily in house and topped with morning favorites like cheesy potatoes, scrambled eggs and chorizo. When: 10 AM to 3 PM

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Grab a brunch partner and order the breakfast for two ($55) featuring coffee, a pitcher of bloody Marys or mimosas, and an entree of your choice. For the main course, choose from a wide range of budget-friendly omelets, sandwiches and small plates. When: 8 AM to 4 PM

El Centro D.F.

1819 14th St., NW; 1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Toast the start of a new week with bloody Marys and Micheladas. Pair brunch cocktails with salsa-topped entrees like the pork carnitas Benedict or the fried eggs with chorizo and black beans. When: 10 AM to 4 PM

Logan Tavern

1423 P St., NW

For those seeking an experience with more caffeine than cocktails, Logan Tavern’s bottomless Fair Trade Coffee for $3 is the right fix. The menu strikes the breakfast-lunch balance with options ranging from classic eggs Benedict to sandwiches and salads. When: 10:30 AM to 4 PM

Masa 14

1825 14th St., NW

Latin-Asian fusion means a menu brimming with variety, like scrambled eggs with spicy sambal and French toast topped with dulce de leche. Can’t decide what to get? Order the prix-fixe brunch ($39) that includes bottomless brunch drinks and an unlimited selection of plates. When: 10 AM to 4 PM

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

Go big on the pig at this pork-centered spot with a breakfast platter celebrating the restaurant’s “nose to tail” mission. The pig slam breakfast includes a sampling of sausage, bacon, ham and pulled pork alongside eggs and home fries. When: 10:30 AM to 3 PM

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Make Monday a culinary vacation and try brunch with a Georgian twist. Bloodys are made with Georgian hot sauce, and the omelets are stuffed with smoky, sulguni cheese from Eastern Europe. When: 11 AM to 3 PM