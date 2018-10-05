5 Exciting New DC Bars and Restaurants to Try Now

It’s been a busy fall so far for restaurant and bar openings, with major debuts like Stephen Starr and Joe Carroll’s St. Anselm, Reverie from Minibar alum Johnny Spero, and a modern Japanese eatery from restaurateur Michael Schlow. Want to escape? Drinking under the disco ball at the Destination Wedding-themed bar should do the trick. Or head off into the whimsical land of Little Beast in Chevy Chase DC. See all below.

Next up: Shaw’s new pop-up bar, Death Becomes Us, is a true crime fanatic’s paradise (October 11). Get your bagel fix at Petworth’s “Jew-ish” deli, Call Your Mother (ETA next week). And Masseria chef Nicholas Stefanelli unveils his hotly-anticipated Italian market/pasta spot/rooftop bar at the Wharf (October 13).

Join the conversation!