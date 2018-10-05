Food

5 Exciting New DC Bars and Restaurants to Try Now

Big fall openings, plus a fun place to escape.
Minibar alum Johnny Spero opens Reverie in Georgetown. Photograph by Scott Suchman

It’s been a busy fall so far for restaurant and bar openings, with major debuts like Stephen Starr and Joe Carroll’s St. Anselm, Reverie from Minibar alum Johnny Spero, and a modern Japanese eatery from restaurateur Michael Schlow. Want to escape? Drinking under the disco ball at the Destination Wedding-themed bar should do the trick. Or head off into the whimsical land of Little Beast in Chevy Chase DC. See all below.

Next up: Shaw’s new pop-up bar, Death Becomes Us, is a true crime fanatic’s paradise (October 11). Get your bagel fix at Petworth’s “Jew-ish” deli, Call Your Mother (ETA next week). And Masseria chef Nicholas Stefanelli unveils his hotly-anticipated Italian market/pasta spot/rooftop bar at the Wharf (October 13).

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.