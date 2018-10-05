Washingtonian Today: A Weary City Yearns to Think About Pop-Up Bars Again

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning and Happy Friday! I hope you do something kind for yourself today, like buying a smoothie from Joe & the Juice. You deserve it. It’s a tense day on Capitol Hill, as we come down to the wire on a confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh. A lot of action on the Hill today including some political day drinking…per NBC News’s Kasie Hunt just before 8 AM, a group of people was “drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting ‘I like beer’.”

According to DCist, over 300 people, including Amy Schumer, were arrested yesterday at anti-Kavanaugh protests. Kavanaugh took to protesting in his own way, with an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that his emotion during last week’s hearing was not a reflection of his broader character. Just another day in this ordinary confirmation process…

It’s understandable to need a reprieve from the constant onslaught of news. If you happen to be around the Capitol, might I suggest unwinding with an old fashioned at Barrel or perhaps eating your feelings via hamburger at Good Stuff? If all else fails, there’s always Tortilla Coast. I won’t judge you.

We’re getting another pop-up bar and this time it’s true-crime-themed and far away from Cartoon Network’s clutches. Rick and Morty pop-up bar, forever in our memories.

Here are some workouts that can help relieve the strain of sitting at a desk all day. Some of these can be done in your own office. Grab your work spouse and get movin’!

It’s federal holiday time, and you know what that means?!? Drinking mimosas at 10 AM on a weekday. Here are all the places to score a great eggs benedict deal on Monday.

Join our food critic Ann Limpert at 11 this morning to talk about DC dining, whether it’s what happened to Fiola after the Ted Cruz incident, the new pay-what you want tasting menu in Georgetown, or just where you should eat this weekend. You can leave questions now; Ann will get to as many as she can starting at 11.

The Vikings are taking over the Wharf with a giant pop-up centered around the world’s largest operational Viking ship, the Draken Harald Harfagre. In addition to tours of the boat, watch the Draken documentary Expedition America – a Modern Viking Adventure, and check out the photo/video exhibit at the Draken Village. Through October 15. Draken tours: $12. Arrival Ceremony: Friday at 1 PM, free.

The White House hunt for the anonymous op-ed writer has faded away, according to Jon Lemire and Catherine Lucey. An interesting look at the speedy metabolism and short attention space of Washington. (Associated Press)

Ben Terris‘s profile of Lindsey Graham is a wonderful read that chronicles the evolution of the senator’s larger-than-life personality in the wake of ride-or-die Trumpism. (Washington Post)

