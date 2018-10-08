Seasoned realtors know that, even in a strong real estate market, outdated homes tend to sit on the market and are eventually sold for under fair market value. Since most buyers are looking for “move-in ready” homes, unrenovated listings often attract bargain hunters and flippers who make low-ball offers.

Nevertheless, many homeowners are reluctant to renovate their homes before listing, assuming it will be too stressful, too expensive or take too long.

The DC-based home improvement company, MaxSalePrice, is helping sellers across the metro region reap the rewards of pre-sale renovation, without the hassle and inconvenience of a typical home improvement project.

The company specializes in renovating homes before they’re put on the market and focuses on the types or projects that increase listing prices and attract buyers: kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, paint and curb appeal landscaping, among an array of other interior and exterior improvements.

Real estate agents across the region are taking notice and turning to MaxSalePrice to help turn their “ugly duckling” properties into “must see” listings.

“Before MaxSalePrice renovated my client’s home in Germantown, the sellers were getting offers around $175,000, well below asking price,” says Robin Robinson, an agent with RE/MAX Advantage Realty. “After MaxSalePrice did about $60,000 in renovations, we sold the home for $295,000 in less than 5 days. My clients got a 200% return on their investment.”

Homeowners who work with MaxSalePrice never have to step foot in a hardware store, visit a showroom, schedule a delivery or write a single check. Known for making renovation projects completely hassle-free, their “Renovate Now, Pay When You Sell” solution also defers 100% of the project cost until settlement. This truly puts the company, the homeowner and the agent on the same team.

Before the project kicks off, each of MaxSalePrice’s clients is assigned a dedicated Project Manager who handles the project from beginning to end — ordering materials, scheduling deliveries, hiring subcontractors, pulling permits, and serving as a single point of contact for the homeowner.

While contractors are typically notorious for being unresponsive, hard-to-reach, and perpetually late, MaxSalePrice’s team has earned a reputation for being just the opposite.

“From the salesperson who introduced me to the company to the Project Manager and subcontractors, everyone I met and interacted with from MaxSalePrice was incredible. Literally, I have never met such pleasant contractors on a job,” said Barbara Corbin, real estate agent with Q Williams. “My client’s home was in dire need of repair when I took the listing. After MaxSalePrice renovated it, we had 4 showings the first day it was on the market and received our first offer on day two.”

MaxSalePrice makes the entire renovation process – from the estimate to the final walk-through – easy and painless for homeowner and their agent. Founded by software industry veterans, the company’s approach leverages technology to help projects start quickly, run smoothly, and cost less.

For example, MaxSalePrice’s unique Virtual Walkthrough process uses 3D video technology so that quotes can be prepared in a matter of days, without the inconvenience of multiple subcontractors tromping through the house for measurements and inspection.

MaxSalePrice is working with agents across the DC metro region and has recently completed projects with agents from Century 21, Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, Weichert, RE/MAX, BHHS, among others.

