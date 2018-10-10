Washingtonian Today: Javanka’s Great Escape?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Welcome to Wednesday (for real this time). Nikki Haley is the latest in the slow drip of departures from the Trump administration, and while Ivanka Trump says she won’t replace the UN ambassador, stranger things have happened in this administration. If Ivanka Trump were to leave for the this or any other reason, what would happen to her Kalorama home, which she and her husband Jared Kushner rent for $15,000 a month from Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic? I can’t envision Kushner throwing bachelor pad house parties. Plus, who would he run the Army Ten Miler with next year?

Today is World Mental Health Day. This year’s theme is “young people and mental health in a changing world”. I can personally vouch for the university level mental health services at GWU, which shepherded me through some very tricky times as a college student in Washington. Similar resources exist at American University, Georgetown, Howard, Catholic, and Gallaudet. There are multiple low-cost facilities around the city open to all, including the George Washington University Community Counseling Services Center, DC Talk Therapy, and the Imago Center. And of course, if you are struggling, reach Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Three Wilson High School graduates and DC natives are opening a creative space and café in Union Market and it looks equally cool and inviting. Regina Park gives us a look inside.

gives us a look inside. No need to watch Phantom Thread to get a taste of what it’s like to stitch together a beautiful gown: Here’s Mimi Montgomery ‘s behind-the-scenes look at the Washington National Opera costume shop.

‘s behind-the-scenes look at the Washington National Opera costume shop. There’s nothing like cracking open a cold oyster with the boys. If you love to nosh on plump mollusks, look no further than our oyster guide to the Northern Neck of Virginia.

Halloween is right around the corner, so we reviewed all the most popular candy in the area. Survey says that Maryland is the only state with its act together.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

The next Profs and Pints lecture at the Bier Baron embraces “Witches and Witch Hunts.” It will feature Mikki Brock, assistant professor at Washington and Lee University and scholar of demonology, witchcraft, and early modern Scotland. With inspiration from President Trump’s claim that he is the victim of a “witch hunt,” Professor Brock will delve into the history of the actual witch trials and how men in power can claim to be victims of these kinds of investigations. Note that Professor Brock will deliver another Profs and Pints lecture on Thursday about the devil. $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Good reads:

We got ethical investigations in our local government too, folks. A former aide to Mayor Bowser is set to pay a $3,000 penalty for using other staffers for childcare. (DCist)

is set to pay a $3,000 penalty for using other staffers for childcare. (DCist) Ben Jealous is down 20 points in the polls. Erin Cox, Emily Guskin, and Ovetta Wiggins give us the data. (The Washington Post)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Our Cheap Eats list has been out for a few weeks now. Do you have a favorite spot? Send me an email and I’ll share some common threads.

