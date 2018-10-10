Which of These 4 DC Coworking Spaces Is Right for You?

Want to write that memo at 3 AM? Read on.

1 . Bond Collective

Who it’s for: Workers who care as much about style as perks.

Why it’s appealing: This New York–based company offers high-end design and a gym, among other enticements.

Why it isn’t: It won’t be open until next spring.

Who it’s for: Artists, activists, and anyone hoping to avoid Republicans.

Why it’s appealing: In addition to the typical amenities, Eaton DC—a hotel with a progressive-politics bent—offers access to its wellness center and events programming.

Why it isn’t: Despite the supposed underground vibe, it’s an exclusive, members-only club with some of the highest fees in town.

Who it’s for: Sociable workaholics.

Why it’s appealing: Want to write that memo at 3 am? This Israeli import is open 24-7. Membership also provides access to Mindspace outposts around the world.

Why it isn’t: Unless you’re a frequent traveler to Europe, you can get similar amenities for less money.

Who it’s for: Women. Dudes aren’t allowed.

Why it’s appealing: Chic decor, beauty-product samples, and networking opportunities galore.

Why it isn’t: For a club that reps feminist inclusivity, the high price and restricted membership list are a disconnect.

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.