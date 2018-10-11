10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

True crime fans, this is for you: Death Becomes Us PUB opens in Shaw on Thursday. The murder and mystery-themed bar is the latest from Drink Company (the crew behind the Christmas Bar, Royal Wedding PUB etc.) and BYT, organizers of DC’s first True Crime Festival in November. Doors open at 5 PM, and if it’s like any of their other pop-ups, come prepared to wait in line.

You might know–and love–traditional Puerto Rican and Dominican dishes like tostones or pasteles, but have you tried them New York-style? Now’s your chance at the Hispanic cultural food pop-up on Friday from 12 to 3:30 PM, with lunch specials starting at $7. Higher Frequency News will explain the ingredients and history of each dish as inspired by Caridad restaurants in New York.

One of DC’s biggest neighborhood festivals is finally here: H Street Festival, which was hurricane-d out a month ago, is going down on Saturday. Over 300 DC restaurants and shops and multiple beer gardens are planning to participate along 11 blocks on the H Street Corridor, which will also have 15 performance stages. The party is noon to 7 PM, and don’t miss the messy pie-eating contest from Dangerously Delicious Pies!

The name might be based off a mythical Maryland monster, but the only thing beastly about the Snallygaster beer festival is the sheer number of brew (more than 350!) that will be available this Saturday along Pennsylvania Avenue by the National Mall. The festival starts at 1:30 PM, just in time for lunch. House-made sausages from Red Apron, burgers from Rustico, and mumbo chicken sandwiches from Bluejacket are only a couple of the 20-plus food vendors who’ll be there. Get advance tickets online; general admission is $40, and includes $15-worth of food and drink tickets. Proceeds benefit Arcadia Farm.

Rockwood Sports Bar in Gainseville, VA is hosting a free pig roast this Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of Rockwood’s new patio from 2 PM to close. In addition to all the pork, chef Mike Cordero (G.o.a.t, Barley Mac) will serve southern fried chicken, Cuban sandwiches, and wings with with drink specials. Bring your furry friend and enjoy a day of corn hole, bocce, and giant Jenga to tunes of Eado.

So many street festivals, so little time. This Saturday, from 10 AM to 4 PM, Annandale will host the fourth annual “Taste of Annandale” extravaganza with a wide variety of Asian cuisines. Grab a crayfish-and-chicken plate from the cleverly-named Release the Craycken, dumplings from Mulan Dumplings, or cool off with a fragrant bubble tea from Gong Cha. In non-food related activities, you can run off all the extra calories at the 5K, or enter your pet into the best-dressed contest.

This Saturday and Sunday, Rosslyn’s Gateway Park hosts the 43rd annual Virginia Wine Festival with 22 different wineries and cideries from the Old Dominion. A new Oyster Pavilion will showcase fresh-shucked Chesapeake oysters. If you’d rather stick with a classic bite to pad the stomach, try DC Slices, Kovi Asian Kitchen, or the DC Taco Truck. Tickets start at $40.

Danielle Chang, star of hit PBS series Lucky Chow, is coming to DC this Sunday to serve Washingtonians a deluxe spread à la Crazy Rich Asians. It might not be a banquet of Singaporean street food, but award-winning chefs Erik Bruner-Yang and Pichet Ong are whipping up a multi-course meal at Maketto from 6 to 9:30 PM including a whole Branzino, Chinese crepes called jian bing, spicy lamb noodles, and sweet red bean pancakes. Tickets are $150 per person.

The new Capitol Cider House hosts the inaugural Harvest Fest this Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM–although a better name might be Apple Fest, since all the merriment will be centered around the fall fruit. The festivities include apple pressing, apple tastings, mulled ciders, and apple cider donuts for the whole family in addition to the local lineup of hard ciders.

Drinking with your four-legged friend–what could be better than that? Van Ness Main Street hosts their second annual Barks & Brews festival this Sunday from 6 to 9 PM at Calvert Woodley Fine Wines & Spirits. Come for unlimited craft beer, food trucks, and pup-centric prizes from their raffle drawing. Tickets are $30 per person.

And heading into the week…

Celebrate the grab & go lunch with Ritual Eats Week, which kicks off this Monday. Seventy popular lunch spots and chains like Chop’t, Devon & Blakely, Rice Bar, and the Perfect Pita are offering 50% off a specific meal on their menu for the next two weeks. If you’ve been hankering to try the Mexican Caesar Salad at Chop’t, now’s your chance.