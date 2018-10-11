Palisades

Where: 3127 51st Pl. NW

How much: $3,695,000

When: Sunday, October 14 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This new build comes with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a main level that boasts an open floor plan with 10-foot-tall ceilings, a finished basement with a bar, a patio with a built-in grill, and an elevator.

Kalorama

Where: 2341 Ashmead Pl. NW

How much: $1,050,000

When: Saturday, October 13 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse takes up an entire floor, and comes with wide-plank hardwoods, a marble master bathroom, high-end kitchen appliances, and a private balcony.

Petworth

Where: 1352 Randolph St. NW , Unit 3

How much: $879,000

When: Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This brand new condo comes with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, plus hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops, and both your own private balcony and rooftop deck.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3467 Holmead Pl. NW, Unit 2

How much: $725,000

When: Saturday, October 13 from 1 to 3 PM; Sunday, October 14 from 12 to 2 PM

Why: You’ll get plenty of sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo. The hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, and designated parking space don’t hurt, either.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3701 14th St. NW, #3

How much: $475,000

When: Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: A new one-bedroom, one-bath condominium, this spot has white oak floors, custom cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling windows, and not one, but two balconies.

