Washingtonian Weddings Unveiled 2019

Join us for Washingtonian Weddings’s Unveiled, the 11th annual premier wedding showcase and runway show. A one-stop-shop for brides and grooms for planning their dream wedding! Sip and nosh on gourmet bites and beverages as you meet with the DC area’s wedding experts and preview amazing portfolios from top florists, planners, caterers, photographers, entertainers, vendors, makeup and hair stylists, and more!

“ASK THE EXPERTS” PANEL DISCUSSIONS MODERATED BY WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS EDITOR AMY MOELLER

PANEL #1: WEDDING PLANNING 101

PANEL #2: HOW TO CHOOSE A PHOTOGRAPHER

 

***Vendors and Panelists To Be Announced Soon***

Sunday, January 27, 2019
11:00AM-3:00PM
Mandarin Oriental, Washington, DC
1330 Maryland Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024

General Admission
General Admission to Unveiled 2018
$65
For groups of 4 or more, use WASHWEDPARTY for 15% off!
For sponsorship inquiries or more information, please contact Amber Pospisil at [email protected] or Laura Mullen at [email protected]m.

