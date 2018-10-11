Washingtonian Weddings Unveiled 2019
Join us for Washingtonian Weddings’s Unveiled, the 11th annual premier wedding showcase and runway show. A one-stop-shop for brides and grooms for planning their dream wedding! Sip and nosh on gourmet bites and beverages as you meet with the DC area’s wedding experts and preview amazing portfolios from top florists, planners, caterers, photographers, entertainers, vendors, makeup and hair stylists, and more!
“ASK THE EXPERTS” PANEL DISCUSSIONS MODERATED BY WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS EDITOR AMY MOELLER
PANEL #1: WEDDING PLANNING 101
PANEL #2: HOW TO CHOOSE A PHOTOGRAPHER
***Vendors and Panelists To Be Announced Soon***
11:00AM-3:00PM
1330 Maryland Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Sponsors
Tickets
$65
For groups of 4 or more, use WASHWEDPARTY for 15% off!
Photos
Getting There
Contact
For sponsorship inquiries or more information, please contact Amber Pospisil at [email protected] or Laura Mullen at [email protected]m.