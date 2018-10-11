News

Who Is This Person From the Future Filming Kanye West in the Apple Store?

Kanye West visited the Apple Store in Georgetown Thursday.

He did all kinds of fun stuff, but one member of his impromptu audience looks…a little bit like someone from the future?

What is that rectangular silver frame?

Why is there a lens seemingly attached to it?

Could this person be a visitor FROM THE FUTURE?

What if, and this is a big if, we’re all living in an alternate timeline that somehow broke loose from reality, and this person is here to start putting things back the way they should be? What if that frame is a device designed to capture the Kanye West who escaped from Earth Beta, kind of like a Muon Trap but less likely to attract attention in an Apple Store? Or maybe it’s a representative of DC’s steampunk community just there to document humanity’s last moments?

WHO IS THIS???

 

 

Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.