4 Congressional Caucuses You Didn’t Know Existed

The Candy Caucus? The Rodeo Caucus? We have questions.

Congressional 21st Century Skills Caucus

What they do: Look for ways to help students learn digital skills.

What we wish they did: Teach members of Congress—we’re looking at you, Orrin Hatch!—how Facebook works.

Congressional Candy Caucus

What they do: Give a boost to the nation’s confection manufacturers.

What we wish they did: Hold hearings on the difference between Twizzlers and Red Vines. Also, introduce legislation banning Necco Wafers—that stuff is mega-gross.

Congressional Rodeo Caucus

What they do: Celebrate calf roping, chuck-wagon racing, and other fun cow-boy extracurriculars.

What we wish they did: Pit Paul Ryan against Nancy Pelosi in an epic bull-riding face-off on the South Lawn of the White House.

Congressional Rock and Roll Caucus

What they do: Rock the House, of course. They throw an annual music-themed reception.

What we wish they did: Presidential-motorcade carpool karaoke!

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

